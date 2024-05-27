Shahrukh Khan offered Gautam Gambhir a ‘Blank Cheque’ to Manage KKR for 10 Years

Connect with us

(CTN News) – According to multiple reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is interested in Gautam Gambhir taking over as India’s cricket team coach.

Due to the withdrawal of several outside coaches, the BCCI does not appear to have many top possibilities for replacing Rahul Dravid as Team India’s head coach.

According to reports, Gautam Gambhir, who is currently the mentor of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024, was offered a ‘blank cheque’ by the franchise’s co-owner Shah Rukh Khan to join the franchise for the next ten years while at Lucknow Super Giants.

Gautam Gambhir’s Potential Move and KKR’s Offer

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, Gautam Gambhir is also interested in becoming India’s head coach. However, he needs a guarantee of 100% selection if he fills out the application for the position. If the BCCI considers Gambhir merely one of the ‘candidates, ‘ he will not apply.

gautam gambhir kkr ipl 2024 1 2024 05 a4fdd7531ec53cdf037c4d0ab233b8aa 16x9 1

As the BCCI steps up its efforts to offer Gambhir a contract, the report indicated that KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan intends to keep the former India opener with the team for a long time. The Bollywood actor allegedly offered Gautam Gambhir a ‘blank cheque’ to join the IPL franchise for the next ten years.

Ricky Ponting, Justin Langer, and Stephen Fleming have all rejected the BCCI’s offer to succeed Rahul Dravid as India’s head coach. Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, denied making any offers to retired Australian cricketers.

Shah said the board wanted someone in the leadership who understands India’s domestic cricket setup.

“Neither I nor the BCCI have approached any former Australian cricketer with a coaching offer,” Shah stated. “The reports circulating in certain media sections are completely incorrect.”

“Finding the appropriate coach for our national team requires a precise and exhaustive approach. We are looking for people who understand the Indian cricket structure and have advanced through the levels,” Shah remarked.

Gautam Gambhir may be interested in becoming India’s next head coach, but his talk with SRK about quitting KKR could be a major deciding factor.
Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

