Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Divorce Rumors: Social Media Buzzes with Speculation

(CTN News) – Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya had a disastrous IPL 2024 season. His club finished last in the league’s points table, winning only four of their 14 games.

Pandya was also routinely booed during MI matches because fans were dissatisfied with his taking over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma. However, suspicions spread that everything was not going well in Pandya’s personal life.

Social media users have speculated that Pandya and his wife, Natasa Stankovic, are already separated and may be getting divorced. The rumors arose after the Serbian model changed his Instagram handle from Natasa Stankovic Pandya to Natasa Stankovic.

Users also pointed out that the couple had not shared any recent photos of one other and that Pandya had not even updated a status for his wife’s birthday on March 4. Rumors also circulated that Stankovic had not been seen recently during the IPL 2024 season to assist Pandya and MI.

According to the most recent speculations, Pandya could lose 70% of his assets if he divorces his wife due to alimony.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s Relationship:

Hardik and Natasa married in May 2020 and welcomed their son, Agastya, on July 30. They later renewed their vows in 2023. According to a Reddit thread, Natasa has removed her surname Pandya from Instagram and erased their photos together, indicating a breakup.

Netizens respond to news about Hardik Pandya losing 70% of his property:

Some users were skeptical of the original Reddit post that sparked the separation rumors and subsequent reports that Hardik Pandya would lose 70% of his property in the event of a divorce.

One such user commented, “One of the Reddit users in the Bollywood gossip sub reported that Hardik does not like/comment on his wife’s post, so many began to speculate about their split. Unless there is proven evidence from either Hardik’s or his wife’s side, this should be considered fake news.”

Furthermore, it has been said that the reason for their prospective divorce is that people on social media were openly threatening and harassing her and their son. Demeaning and nasty online criticism could have led to their breakup.