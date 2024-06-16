House of the Dragon Season 2 Premiere: Date, Time, and What to Expect

(CTN News) – The tale of the dragons is about to begin again with Season 2 of the House of the Dragon Season this season. In the Targaryen spin-off series of the Game of Thrones, it is expected to become intense as this fight will be fought within the kingdom.

As part of the new season, a civil war will destroy the Seven Kingdoms. Who will sit on the Iron Throne will be determined depending on the battle’s winner. There is a set date and time for the world to witness the battle that will eventually end Targaryen’s rule.

When and where to watch Season 2

In addition to premiering exclusively on HBO TV channel, episodes will be available to stream on Max the same day, making it the perfect weekend binge. The second season of House of the Dragon Season will premiere on Sunday, June 16. Each episode will be released at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Sundays.

A digital streaming experience requires viewers to subscribe to the streaming platform to view all episodes. Subscriptions for digital streaming platforms range from $9.99 to $19.99 per month.

Episode schedule for House of the Dragon Season 2

This is the schedule for releasing all eight episodes of the new season. The first episode will be released on June 16, and the season finale will be broadcast on August 31. The episodes will air religiously on consecutive Sundays for an hour each.

New season, new characters

New characters and storylines and the returning cast in House of the Dragon Season will be introduced. Clinton Liberty plays Addam of Hull in the web series, Jamie Kenna plays Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew plays Hugh, Tom Bennett plays Ulf, Tom Taylor plays Lord Cregan Stark, Vincent Regan plays Ser Rickard Thorne, Abubakar Salim plays Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin plays Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox portrays Ser Gwayne Hightower, and Simon Russell Beale portrays Ser Simon Strong, according to USA Today.

In addition, the show has been renewed for a third season ahead of the premiere of the second season.