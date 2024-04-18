Chiang Rai Province Records 71 Accidents With 15 Deaths During Songkran

During the six-day Songkran festival holiday, road accidents killed 243 people and wounded 1,837 others. The northernmost province of Chiang Rai had the most accidents 71 and the most deaths 15. The province of Phrae in northern Thailand recorded the most injuries, at 68.

According to Police, nine of Thailand’s 77 provinces experienced no road fatalities during the Songkran Thai New Year event.

Education Minister Permpoon Chidchob stated on Wednesday that there were 1,811 traffic accidents between April 11 and 16, when many workers returned to their home provinces for Songkran celebrations. Motorcycles accounted for 84.9% of all traffic accidents.

On April 16, there were 242 road incidents, resulting in 32 fatalities and 237 injuries. Speeding was the leading cause, accounting for 37.6% of accidents, followed by drunk driving 23.9% and cutting in front of other vehicles 21%.

According to Thailand’s road safety center, the majority of Songkran travelers have already returned to work.

Thailand’s Probation Department revealed that from April 11 to 16, there were 5,786 traffic infraction cases in Thailand, with 96.6% including drink-driving. Bangkok had the most drink-driving instances (493), followed by Samut Prakan (313) and Chiang Mai (302).

Road Safety During Songkran Festival

The Songkran Festival, noted for its vivid water battles and celebrations, is also a depressing time on Thailand’s roads. Known as the “7 dangerous days,” this period has become notorious for an increase in traffic accidents.

During Songkran, Thailand becomes a hive of activity, with millions going to the roads to return to their hometowns or to vacation destinations. The tremendous growth in traffic volume contributes significantly to the increased risk of accidents.

Alcohol drinking during the festivities exacerbates the problem by impairing driver judgment and response times. Stricter enforcement of road safety legislation, particularly those involving helmet wear and drunk driving, has the potential to drastically impact outcomes.

Road safety campaigns scheduled around Songkran could educate residents on the need of better driving habits, hopefully lowering accident rates during these legendary seven perilous days.

Thailand’s “7 dangerous days” of Songkran put a damper on what should have been a pleasant occasion. Understanding the hazards, preparing accordingly, and campaigning for stronger safety measures might help us envision a future where the festival is all about celebration rather than grief.