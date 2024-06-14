Pfizer’s 4 Focus Areas Will Produce 8 Blockbuster Cancer Drugs

(CTN News) – Pfizer promised to have eight blockbuster cancer therapies by 2030 at a recent investor event for its expanded oncology division, but it did not disclose which ones.

According to Suneet Varma, commercial president of Pfizer Oncology, blockbusters will emerge from each of the division’s four therapeutic areas. In addition to breast surgery, genitourinary surgery, haematology surgery, and thoracic surgery are also included.

According to Varma, internal analysis suggested that, “on paper,” over eight cancer medicines may become blockbusters; however, the New York pharmaceutical company ultimately decided on just eight.

Pfizer made a significant wager on cancer last year when it paid $43 billion to acquire Seagen, a leader in antibody-drug conjugates. The large expense and the sharp decline in COVID sales are related to multiyear, multibillion dollar cost-cutting plans.

Similar to other Big Pharma mergers, the Seagen deal involved anticipated layoffs in Switzerland and the closure of a production plant in Washington.

“There’s nothing more to be done in oncology,” said Varma. Oncology will not be impacted by Pfizer’s most recentmulti-year cost cut. He declared that the company had finished containing costs and making organisational changes.

The Pfizer-Seagen merger is included in this list.

Pfizer designated Chris Boshoff, M.D., Ph.D., chief cancer officer and separated oncology in December.

As per Varma, Pfizer Oncology “thinks that it needs to be at the scale that it is at,” although it may expand its commercial infrastructure.

When lung cancer hits a “critical mass,”

Lung cancer, or thoracic cancer, is Pfizer’s least important focus area. Lung “will become its own franchise when it has that sufficient critical mass, which I think is upon us,” according to Varma’s assertion.

Pfizer has released updated phase 3 results for the next-generation ALK inhibitor Lorbrena in patients with recently diagnosed advanced non-small cell lung cancer that is positive for ALK. Compared to 8% of Xalkori patients, 60% of Lorbrena patients in the CROWN study survived without experiencing any further illness development after five years. Compared to Xalkori, Lorbrena lowered brain metastases by 94% and disease progression or death by 81%.

On May 31, analysts at Leerink Partners said that a phase 3 Xalkori head-to-head trial revealed that Alecensa, Roche’s current first-line standard of therapy, had a five-year overall survival rate of 62.5%. The results on progression-free survival were striking.

Ever after obtaining first-line clearance in March 2021, Lorbrena has not posed a threat to Alecensa’s ALK leadership. In 2023, Lorbrena sold $539 million to Pfizer, while Alecensa sold 1.5 billion Swiss francs to Roche. With the FDA’s April approval, Alecensa’s use was extended to postsurgical therapy for early-stage cancers.

Pfizer did not have data on this use.

Because of Lorbrena’s neurotoxicity, which can cause seizures, mood or cognitive problems, and mental status, more physicians are not using it as a first-line medication.

Though some physicians and patients may be convinced to use Lorbrena right away by its best-in-class tumour progression results, Leerink analysts cautioned that “we do not expect it to rapidly become standard of care given the toxicity and tolerability profile, especially with no approved drugs to treat patients failing [Lorbrena].” Pfizer is “very bullish” on Lorbrena, according to Varma.

Yes, additional therapeutic management is required, according to Varma. “But because patients live longer, it’s worth it.” “The results are not as good when we look at the data of people who switched [to Lorbrena],” Varma continued. “With Lorbrena, we think your first chance is your best chance.”

According to Varma, Pfizer is using its knowledge in managing Seagen therapy to support Lobrena. Because of the complicated side effects of ADCs, Seagen’s advice might be helpful.

Genitourinary cancer will be surpassed by

Pfizer’s cancer portfolio has been dominated by tiny pharmaceuticals; nevertheless, Seagen and its ADC portfolio enable Pfizer to improve its biologics commercial capabilities.

Varma claimed that the cross-boosting is reciprocal. Pfizer uses extensive and complex marketing. Prior to the merger, Pfizer Oncology’s commercial and medical sales staff was double that of Seagen. The massive pharmaceutical business is now utilising its digital and public relations capabilities for all Seagen medications.

In terms of investment and resources, sales force prioritisation, and agency support, Varma claimed that Pfizer Oncology is providing “disproportionate attention” to the legacy Seagen bladder cancer medication Padcev, which is partnered with Astellas and ranked in the top 10 brands.

