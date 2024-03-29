Connect with us

Science

Researchers have Revealed an Amazing New Image of Our Galaxy's Black hole
Advertisement

Science

Where to Watch 2024 Total Solar Eclipse: Everything You Need to Know

Science

SpaceX launches Starship Rocket into Orbit, But Loses Spacecraft on Return

Science

NASA Issues Warning on Unprecedented X6.3 Solar Flare, Posing Threat to Communication Systems

Science

The Important Role of Robotics and Automation in Advancing Life Sciences Research

Science

The Synergy of CTMS and Life Science Innovations

Science

Nasa's Bennu Asteroid Fragments Arrive in UK for Groundbreaking Study

Science

James Webb Space Telescope Reveals Second and Fourth Most Distant Galaxies

Science

Watch: NASA Wants to Fly this Nuclear Dragonfly Drone on Saturn's Moon Titan

Science

Exploring the Cosmos: 30 Fascinating Facts About Space

Science

SpaceX Wins First US Space Force Contract for Satellites

Science

Mysteries Of Bennu: Dusty Samples From The Solar System's Most Dangerous Rock Arrive On Earth

Science

The 5 Groundbreaking Advances in Biotechnology and Genetics

Science

Watch SpaceX Live: Launch of Military Satellites on August 31

Science

Super Blue Moon Set To Enchant Sky Gazers On August 31 - Where To Watch It?

Science

SpaceX Starlink Satellite Launch Delayed to August 22 Due to Hurricane Hilary

Science

SpaceX Successfully Launches 22 Starlink Satellites into Space

Science Automotive

Do You Really Need an Extended Auto Warranty?

Science Tech

Saturn's Ethereal Presence: James Webb Space Telescope Captures Enchanting Image

Science

Exploring the Principles of Probing in QPCR in 2023

Science

Researchers have Revealed an Amazing New Image of Our Galaxy’s Black hole

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

16 seconds ago

on

Researchers have Revealed an Amazing New Image of Our Galaxy's Black hole

(CTN News) – Scientists have shown an incredible new photograph of the black hole in the center of the galaxy.

The object, known as Sagittarius A*, is displayed in polarised light for the first time, marking a significant breakthrough.

It provides a new perspective on the supermassive black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy. The swirling image depicts the magnetic field structure surrounding the black hole, implying that it may contain a hidden jet.

The scientists created the image as part of the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) cooperation. That resulted in the first image of a black hole, which was taken in 2019 of the one at the center of the Messier 87 galaxy, and another in 2022 of the one at the center of our Milky Way.

Comparing Milky Way’s Black Hole to Messier 87’s: Surprising Similarities

Milky Ways Black Hole 1

Our galaxy’s Milky Way is a thousand times smaller than Messier 87. However, the new image reveals they may be quite similar: in addition to sharing a shared appearance, they appear to have identical magnetic field structures, implying that those processes are homogeneous among black holes.

“What we’re seeing now is that there are strong, twisted, and organised magnetic fields near the black hole at the centre of the Milky Way galaxy,” said Sara Issaoun, Nasa Hubble Fellowship Program Einstein fellow at the Center for Astrophysics at Harvard & Smithsonian and project co-leader.

“Along with Sgr A* having a strikingly similar polarisation structure to that seen in the much larger and more powerful M87* black hole, we’ve learned that strong and ordered magnetic fields are critical to how black holes interact with the gas and matter around them.”

Dr. Ziri Younsi of University College London, a co-author on the publications and a member of the EHT project, said, “It is very exciting to see the first polarised images of the black hole in the heart of our galaxy.”

“These findings provide much more information about the magnetic fields surrounding the black hole, improving our capacity to model accreting black holes in the future.

“It’s surprising that the polarisation structure of Sgr A* is so similar to that of the M87 black hole, which we know has a massive relativistic jet.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies