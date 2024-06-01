Connect with us

Crime Southern Thailand

Authorities in Phuket Arrest 98 Foreigners in Company Nominee Crackdown
Advertisement

Crime

Policewoman Sentenced to 125-Years in Jail for Embezzlement

Crime

Chinese Man Arrested in Singapore for Defrauding US Government via Global Cybercrime Network

Crime

Couple Busted for Selling "Magic Mushrooms" Claiming Mystical Powers

Politics Crime

Opposition MP in Thailand Gets 2-Year Prison Sentence for Defaming Monarchy

Crime

Thai Amulet Dealer Arrested for 380M Baht Fraud

Crime

Thai Police Arrest Belgian for Shooting Compatriot then Burning Body

Crime

Drunk Driver Hits and Kills Police Officer at Road Checkpoint

Crime

School Director, Retired Teacher Arrested for Molesting a 12-Year-Old Student

Crime

Police Discover 14.8Kg of Raw Heroin in Slushy Machines

Crime

Court Warrant Sought Over 8 Year-Old Telepath in Thailand

Crime

Family Who Claim Their Boy is the Reincarnated Son of Lord Buddha Sued

Crime

Police Believe Human Remains Found in Barrel Are of Missing Korean Man

Crime

New Zealander Arrested for Visa Overstay By 2,173 days

Crime

Police Seize Over $1 Million in Assets From Teen Gang in Chiang Rai

Crime

Police Seize 1.4Kg of Heroin in Northeastern Thailand, 4 Smugglers Arrested

Crime

Police Arrest Man for Assaulting Woman and Masturbating in Public

Crime

Police Arrest Chinese Men Wanted for Kidnapping and Extortion

Crime

CIB Police Arrest American Fugitive in Bangkok

Crime

British YouTuber Gets Police Visit for Criticizing Thailand Online

Crime

Authorities in Phuket Arrest 98 Foreigners in Company Nominee Crackdown

Avatar of CTN News

Published

1 second ago

on

Thai nominees Phuket
Phuket Police question a Thai woman: Post Image

The  Central Investigation Bureau police detained over 90 Russians in Phuket, Thailand during a crackdown on nominee companies, with assets valued at more than 1.5 billion baht taken.

Part of the operation, Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) commissioner Pol Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej said on Friday, police from the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECSD) searched accounting and real estate companies in the island province.

There are currently charges pending against 135 people and 96 juristic people.

Pol Gen Jirabhop stated of the people, 37 Thais served as nominees for foreign firms and 98 foreign nationals, the majority of them being Russians. The people were subsequently released on bond.

The foreign suspects were accused of operating companies by eschewing or breaking the law, and of having Thais or other non-foreign nationals assist or co-run companies that foreigners were not authorized to operate.

Pol Gen Jirabhop charged the Thai suspects with providing assistance or support to foreign nationals operating enterprises without the necessary legal authorization.

Russian businesses Phuket

Land and Assets in Phuket

Along with 196 passports, 108 work permits, documents pertaining to the formation of 800 companies, 1,601 company stamps, four electronic devices, and other items, seized during the crackdown were 225 bank accounts with 319 million baht in circulation, 245 land documents.

Including those for 96 condominium units worth about 1 billion baht and 43 title deeds covering 24 rai of land worth about 200 million baht. Police estimated the assets taken were worth more than 1.5 billion baht.

When locals protested to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin that foreign nationals—mostly Russians—had been operating enterprises and purchasing a lot of residential properties and land plots at astronomically high rates, the police operation was started.

According to Pol Gen Jirabhop, one of the activities that cost Thais jobs and harmed the economy was the operation of tour-related companies owned by foreign nationals.

The prime minister next gave acting national police commander Kitrat Panphet instructions to designate the appropriate agencies to look into the matter.

An inquiry by the CIB’s ECSD later revealed that, since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in early 2022, 59,717 Russian nationals had entered Phuket. They reported an incredibly high 1,603 new company registrations in the province.

ECSD commander Pol Maj Gen Phutthidet Boonkraphue cited instances of companies involving a single foreign woman, solely named Iana, 45.

She was discovered to be an executive and shareholder in nine companies, with a 38 million baht total registered capital: seven real estate companies, one service company, and one tour company.

Corruption Phuket

Fake Company Nominees

The chief of ECSD said that the firms were occupying three opulent apartment and condominium developments valued at more than 900 million baht.

The detectives discovered that Ms. Iana was nominated by a Thai woman going by the name Trithip. Additionally discovered to be nominees for 272 companies were Ms. Trithip and other Thai citizens. There were Thai shareholders solely in 142, and both Thai and international shareholders were present in the others.

Later, Pol Maj Gen Phutthidet stated, the detectives collected evidence to ask the court for permission to arrest people engaged in nominee businesses.

Ms. Trithip acknowledged under inquiry that she was employed to act as a nominee for 30,000 to 50,000 baht each company.

Pol Maj Gen Phutthidet reported that 85 foreign nationals had already received summonses from the investigators to answer allegations of exploiting Thai nominees. He said that the probe is being continued.

Russians looking for sun and water have come to love Phuket. The island’s mild weather and laid-back way of life appeal to many. Russian visitors and residents can be seen frequently taking advantage of the lively nightlife and stunning beaches.

Some of them have even launched their own companies, which boosts the local economy. Growing Russian population in Phuket is fostering a little but active cross-cultural interaction. Even though Phuket is far from home, its kind people and wide range of activities provide them comfort.

Source: Bangkok Post
Related Topics:
Avatar of CTN News

The CTNNews editorial team comprises seasoned journalists and writers dedicated to delivering accurate, timely news coverage. They possess a deep understanding of current events, ensuring insightful analysis. With their expertise, the team crafts compelling stories that resonate with readers, keeping them informed on global happenings.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Advertise here

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies