The storm, which the government said could be the strongest to hit Tokyo, Japan since 1958. It brought record-breaking rainfall...
The Finance Ministry has received complaints that some merchants are touting discounts or unrelated promotions to get recipients to spend...
Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said the BMA planned to compile data and evaluate the system performance for one week. The...
On Friday, Smith blindsided his colleagues when he revealed his Friday show would be his last and he would be...
The Bank of Thailand has limited scope to tackle baht strength but the currency’s climb is a sign of investor...
Unvaccinated young children are at highest risk of measles and its complications, including death, according to WHO.
The event organizers say the World Ganja Festival 2020 will create new opportunities and provide a better understanding of cannabis...
Thailand’s Tourist Police have arrested 4 South Korean men for an online gambling operation in Bangkok. Police say the ran the...
Two men were killed instantly after a passenger train crashed into their car in the Southern province of Trang. The deadly crash occurred at an unmanned...
“The opposition parties criticize the military as being an obstacle to democracy, when in fact we work for every Thai citizen.”
A new course about medical cannabis will be offered starting next year by the Office of the Non-Formal and Informal Education.
Digital platforms provide direct access to teenagers, rather than relying on parents and teachers, who are often reluctant to discuss sex education.
BBC Thai reports they went to Downing court in Sydney last month to record the documents of the case. They were allowed to use their laptop,...
Chen was arrested at Don Mueang airport on April 26 after police found 5.6kg of heroin hidden in 18 tins labelled prickly heat powder as he...
Residents captured the startling moments when a tornado, a swirling wind caused by storm clouds – was seen in Samutprakan province, Thailand on Saturday (October 5)....
Karn’s lawyer said his client posted historical comments about other countries’ royalty but said the post did not repeat the hashtag.
Police officer's seized; 89 meth pills, 3.5 grams of crystal meth, a pistol, and quantities of kratom cocktail found in the house.
Cambodia’s prime minister has threatened to deploy the military if leaders of the disbanded opposition party return from exile next month. Saying he would regard their...
The landmark decision will be forwarded to Gen Prayut for approval. The National Hazardous Substances Committee will then formalize the end of the three toxic farming...