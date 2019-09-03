Connect with us
World News1 min ago

At Least Four Dead After Fierce Typhoon Pounded Japan

The storm, which the government said could be the strongest to hit Tokyo, Japan since 1958. It brought record-breaking rainfall...

Tech3 hours ago

Google Bars High-Interest Payday Lenders Apps from Its App Store
Automotive4 hours ago

Isuzu Reveals Its All New 2020D-Max Pick-Up “The V-Cross”
Chiang Rai News4 hours ago

Health Officials Say You Cannot Catch African Swine Fever From Eating Pork

Latest

Economy & Business5 hours ago

Merchants Warned Not to Abuse 1,000-baht Cash Handout Scheme

The Finance Ministry has received complaints that some merchants are touting discounts or unrelated promotions to get recipients to spend...

Southern Thailand6 hours ago

Passenger Train Crashes into Car Killing Two Brothers
Crime & Legal6 hours ago

South Koreans Busted in Bangkok for Running Online Gambling Site
Health23 hours ago

World Facing Devastating and Deadly Comeback of Measles Virus
News Video1 day ago

Google Rolls Out Detailed Voice Guidance for Google Maps
World News1 day ago

News Anchor Shepard Smith Steps Quits Fox News
Thailand Politics1 day ago

Thai Army Chief Attacks Opposition Parties Over Southern Insurgency

Advertisement

Trending

Learning3 months ago

LeadNetwork.com – The Easiest Way to Reduce Your Financial Traffic
Regional News1 month ago

Thailand’s Immigration Says TM30 Reporting Fix Coming Soon
Regional News2 months ago

Expats in Thailand Caught in an Immigration Bureaucratic Nightmare
Health1 month ago

Thailand’s Lawmakers Seek Bill to Allow People to Grow Cannabis
Health2 weeks ago

Thailand Has Built the Biggest Medical Marijuana Facility in Southeast Asia
Crime & Legal1 month ago

Canadian Man Found With His Throat Slashed in Northern Thailand
Regional News1 month ago

Remains of Missing Karen Activist “Billy” Found in Submerged Oil Barrel

National News

Regional News2 days ago

Bangkok Testing Air Purification Tower to Ease PM2.5 Pollution

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said the BMA planned to compile data and evaluate the system performance for one week. The...

Regional News3 days ago

Ombudsman Threatens Criminal Probe if Toxic Chemical Ban Delayed
Regional News4 days ago

Korean Woman Falls to her Death in Pattaya Thailand

Regional News1 week ago

Finnish Man Jumps to His Death at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport
Regional News1 week ago

US Actor Freed from Thai Prison After Being Found Not Guilty
News Video1 week ago

Thailand Mulls AirAsia’s Facial Recognition Check-in System
Regional News1 week ago

Thailand’s PM Say No Islamic State Links After Student Arrested in Egypt
Regional News1 week ago

Wedding Planner Says Bogus Billionaire’s Wedding Only Cost Bt300,000
Regional News1 week ago

Self Described Billionaire Stiffs Bride With Bt 3.5 Million Wedding Bill

More National News

WORLD NEWS

World News1 day ago

News Anchor Shepard Smith Steps Quits Fox News

On Friday, Smith blindsided his colleagues when he revealed his Friday show would be his last and he would be...

World News2 days ago

Thousands Flee as Turkey Attacks Kurdish SDF Forces in Syria
Tech1 week ago

Europe’s Highest Court Forces Facebook to Censor Free Speech

Advertisement
World News2 weeks ago

Millennials Love Affair with Justin Trudeau on Shaky Ground
World News2 weeks ago

One Dead, Nine Wounded After Violent Attack at Finnish College
News Video2 weeks ago

Nanfangao Arched Suspension Bridge Collapses in Taiwan Bay

More WORLD NEWS

Economy & Business News

Economy & Business2 days ago

World Bank Slashes Thailand’s GDP Growth Projection

The Bank of Thailand has limited scope to tackle baht strength but the currency’s climb is a sign of investor...

Economy & Business5 days ago

Thailand’s Cabinet Approves a Slightly Higher Budget
Economy & Business1 week ago

Thailand’s Central Bank Plans to Further Relax Capitol Outflow Rules

Economy & Business1 week ago

China State-Owned Trader Causes World Rubber Prices to Plunge
Economy & Business1 week ago

Condo Market in Thailand the ‘Worst in a Decade”
Economy & Business2 weeks ago

Clothing Retail Giant Forever 21 Files for Bankruptcy Protection
Economy & Business2 weeks ago

China is the Biggest Protectionist Threat to World Trade Not the US
Economy & Business2 weeks ago

Trump Considering Delisting Chinese Companies from US Markets
Economy & Business2 weeks ago

While Thailand Flounders the Economy in Vietnam Expands 7.3%

More Economy & Business News

HEALTH News

Health23 hours ago

World Facing Devastating and Deadly Comeback of Measles Virus

Unvaccinated young children are at highest risk of measles and its complications, including death, according to WHO.

Health2 days ago

Health Insurance Now Mandatory for Expats in Thailand
Health3 days ago

Thai Authorities Launch Crackdown on Banned e-Cigarettes

Advertisement
Health5 days ago

Thailand Will Ban Three Toxic Farm Chemicals as of December 1st
Health1 week ago

Johns Hopkins Study Finds Social Media Effects Children’s Mental Health
Health2 weeks ago

Thailand’s Hospital Patients Can Now Buy from the Local Drugstores

More HEALTH News

Northern Thailand

Northen Thailand1 day ago

Thailand to Host World Ganja Festival 2020

The event organizers say the World Ganja Festival 2020 will create new opportunities and provide a better understanding of cannabis...

Northen Thailand2 days ago

Thailand’s Northern Provinces Prepare for Choking Annual Haze
Northen Thailand4 days ago

Students Killed after Driver Crashes Van into Rear of Freight Truck

Chiang Rai News1 week ago

Northern Thailand Without Power after Electrical Plant Failure
Northen Thailand1 week ago

Checkpoints Initiated in Northern Thailand to Thwart African Swine Flu
Northen Thailand2 weeks ago

57 Year-old British Man Found Dead at Chiang Mai Resort
Northen Thailand2 weeks ago

Missing 18-Day-old Baby Boy Found Dead in Northern Thailand
Northen Thailand2 weeks ago

Bodies of 13 Students Killed in a Horrific Crash Return Home
Northen Thailand2 weeks ago

13 Students Killed in Horrific Accident in Northeastern Thailand

More Northern Thailand

Crime & Legal News

Crime & Legal6 hours ago

South Koreans Busted in Bangkok for Running Online Gambling Site

Thailand’s Tourist Police have arrested 4 South Korean men for an online gambling operation in Bangkok. Police say the ran the...

Crime & Legal1 day ago

Thai Police Arrest 77 Year-Old American on Child Pornography Charges
Crime & Legal3 days ago

Drunken Chinese Man Kills Girlfriend While Playing with Gun

Advertisement
Crime & Legal3 days ago

Taiwanese Man Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Heroin Smuggling
Crime & Legal4 days ago

Thailand’s New Cyber Police Arrest Man for a Hashtag on Twitter
Crime & Legal4 days ago

Police Officer Busted at Local Drug House in Southern Thailand

More Crime & Legal News

VIDEO NEWS

News Video1 day ago

Google Rolls Out Detailed Voice Guidance for Google Maps

News Video4 days ago

Citizens Startled After Tornado Touches Down in Central Thailand
Regional News1 week ago

US Actor Freed from Thai Prison After Being Found Not Guilty
News Video2 weeks ago

Nanfangao Arched Suspension Bridge Collapses in Taiwan Bay
News Video2 weeks ago

Will Smart Helmets from HERE Technologies Save Lives in Thailand

Sports News

Sports1 day ago

NBA Bows to China, Banning Press Conferences at NBA China Games
Sports4 days ago

Australian Boxing Legend Jeff Fenech Undergoes Heart Surgery

Sports6 days ago

MotoGP Racer Marquez Wins Thailand Grand Prix in Buri Ram
News Video2 weeks ago

Thai Badminton Ace Ratchanok Stuns World No 1 Tai Tzu-Ying
Northen Thailand4 weeks ago

Chiang Mai University Students Converge on Doi Suthep for Annual Trek
Sports1 month ago

Jessi Combs Dies Trying to Break Women’s Land Speed Record

Tech News

Tech3 days ago

Netizens Outraged at 90 Day Monitoring Rule for Free WiFi Coffee Shops
Tech1 week ago

Thailand’s Telecom Giant AIS Sets Up e-Waste Bins Nation Wide

Tech1 week ago

UFO Group in Thailand Claims it has a Portal to Talk With Aliens
Tech2 weeks ago

The Ultimate List of Digital Nomad Jobs For 2020
News Video2 weeks ago

Will Smart Helmets from HERE Technologies Save Lives in Thailand
Economy & Business3 weeks ago

Thailand’s PTT, Partners in Blockchain-Based Renewable Energy System

TOURISM News

Tourism5 days ago

Chiang Mai’s Hotels told to Brace for Fewer Tourists
Tourism5 days ago

Villas in Siena: Why choosing Siena to Live

Tourism1 week ago

Strong Baht Is ‘Frightening’ Thailand’s Tourists and Tourism Industry
Tourism1 week ago

Kyoto Targets Rude Tourists with Smartphone Alerts About Manners
Tourism1 week ago

Chinese Tourism on the Decline at Cambodia’s Famous Angkor Wat
Tourism2 weeks ago

Cambodia Launches Certificates with QR Code for Tourism Sector

More News

More Posts

Kilo Run 2019

Run to Give Chiang Rai 2019

Advertisement

Learn Thai Now