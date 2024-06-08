Celtics’ Formula Is Lots Of 3s, Lots Of Stops. NBA Finals: The Mavericks Need a Solution

(CTN News) – When the Celtics shoot many 3-pointers, forget about it. They probably won’t lose. That was known by the Dallas Mavericks before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and it was obvious from the outset.

The Celtics beat the Mavericks 107-89 on Thursday courtesy to 16 3-pointers and 27 points from long range. Friday, both teams are off; Saturday, practice continues. Boston hosts Game 2 Sunday night.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said, “We have to be better.” Having nervosity or not being in this situation is no excuse. We must improve as basketball players on Sunday.

First, make more, give away less, or do both better on 3s. Check out these Celtics tendencies this year: — Boston is 51-6 with 16+ 3-pointers. The Celtics are 26-14 when scoring 15 or less. However, it’s a big score, and opponents will have a chance to win.

Celtics are 61-5 when they make more 3-pointers than opponents. If not, it’s a coin flip to win—16–15.

Celtics are 49-3 when they hit four more threes than their opponents.

Boston has made the most 3-pointers this season (1,572, 24 shy of tying the Celtics’ league record from the previous year) and has the highest percentage in the regular season and playoffs. They have a.3852 average, one run ahead of Oklahoma City’s.3851.

Mavericks star Luka Doncic said, “I think they are the best 3-point shooting team in the NBA, so sometimes (it’s) really hard to take those away.” “Especially when they can all shoot and they have five guys out.” Of course, we must generate more.

The Celtics’ Game 1 performance was teamwork. Dallas must be doubly scared that practically every player in Boston’s rotation contributed to their talent.

Jayson Tatum and Derrick White made three 3-pointers, while five Celtics made two. Seven teammates making at least two three-pointers in a game was only the third time in NBA postseason history, Boston’s second this year and the first in an NBA Finals.

Despite their ability to make threes, Irving said, “We want them to make them tough.” “They are really good when they are at home.”

Dallas pulled within eight points in the third after Boston led 29 at halftime.

Until the Celtics start making 3-pointers, that seems possible.

The lead was sixteen after Tatum’s three. Al Horford added to increase the advantage to 19. The lead was 22 after another Jaylen Brown strike.

“The game started when they cut it to eight,” Brown said. “I liked our team’s answer. We remained calm. Finding our space helped us retake the lead and make offensive plays.

Made some defensive plays. Many, actually. Boston’s theme was that Dallas didn’t score 25 points in any quarter of the first game.

Dallas has five assists through three quarters, the fewest of any club in the prior three seasons. The Mavericks were 19th in assists last season, but five assists in 36 minutes is nearly unheard of with Doncic and Irving.

But Boston’s defense was strong. Dallas only had six fast-break scores, while the Mavericks’ 16 second-chance points reduced the gap.

There were no easy moments in Dallas.

Horford said “everyone was really locked in on the defensive end.” “We just wanted to be very solid throughout, doing the things that we needed to do.”

The Mavericks tied their season low of five assists in Game 1 with nine assists. In Game 1, the Dallas squad failed to produce a triple-double, which Doncic had done 27 times this season.

“Excellent individual defense,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. Everyone must protect such people. They’re a great team, and their scoring puts you under pressure. Everyone will take pride in their defense and approach the battle personally.

All season, Boston has played threes and stops. Game 1 was a huge success.

SEE ALSO:

Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Sinner In 5 Sets At Roland Garros