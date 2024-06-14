Overtourism in Thailand Causing a Rise in Street Beggars

The consequences of overtourism has resulted in a rise in street beggars in Thailand, particularly in Bangkok and the larger provinces like Chiang Mai in the north.

Warawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS), stated in an interview, that the ministry collaborates with a variety of agencies, notably in Bangkok, such as the Royal Thai Police and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

They conduct inspections five times per month because daily checks are not possible due to other commitments of MSDHS personnel. As a result, the public is asked to report sightings of beggars so that the ministry can intervene promptly.

In terms of dealing with beggars, international beggars are returned, while Thai beggars are placed to MSDHS shelters where they receive vocational training and job assistance. One reason some street beggars return to begging is that the fines are less than their income, and they can earn a lot of money.

Warawut also questioned why the street beggars’ revenue was so substantial that fines were necessary. Tourists and the general public are beggars‘ primary sources of cash, as Thai society is extremely compassionate.

Beggars Include Children

New types of begging sometimes include children or pets. If youngsters are present, officials will investigate the relationship with the accompanying adults and take legal action if they are not related.

“In the last ten years, we’ve picked up over 7,000 beggars, almost 30% of whom were foreigners. However, with a rising number of beggars, the people must work together to stop providing handouts.”

When asked about the cash beggars obtain from tourists, Warawut stated that there is no confirmation, but during the peak season, particularly in tourist-rich locations, beggars can earn approximately 100,000 baht per month.

He hypothesised that organised groups could place beggars in strategic spots. Even if a person makes 20,000 baht per month and pays a 5,000 baht fine, it is still beneficial for a beggar. Giving money to beggars simply encourages them to beg more.

According to Saenyakorn Unmeesri, director of the Bangkok Social Development Office (SDO), the SDO offers social assistance (drop-in centres) to the homeless in two locations: under the Phra Pinklao Bridge and on Soi Sakae.

The Mirror Foundation provides counselling, health exams, mobile ID services, restrooms, laundry, and bathing facilities at these centres. The SDO has built a database of homeless people in Bangkok to categorise their problems and requests for assistance.

Street Beggars Work the Sidewalks

At the same time, SDO has collaborated with relevant government and commercial entities to manage street beggars and homeless persons in public spaces, and it continues to urge the general public and tourists to refrain from providing money to beggars near BTS stations and public locations in Bangkok.

According to the Mirror Foundation, beggars are ubiquitous in Thailand, particularly in bustling cities like Bangkok and tourist hubs such as Phuket. Most of these beggars are elderly, crippled, or young. They frequently sit on sidewalks or near busy junctions, hoping to collect spare change from passersby.

Some utilise placards to explain their situation, while others rely on the sympathy of visitors. Tourists and locals frequently confront a quandary: they want to assist, but providing money can sometimes perpetuate the cycle of poverty and exploitation.

Instead, some people prefer to donate to trustworthy charities that help the homeless and underprivileged.

The presence of street beggars in Thailand serves as a sharp reminder of the country’s socioeconomic disparities, emphasising the importance of long-term solutions to poverty and inequality.

Source: Khaosod