ART Chiang Rai Exhibition June 1st Showcasing: The Best of Watercolors

ART Chiang Rai Jaffee Yee, Chief Organizer and Curator, is pleased to announce the launch of an art exhibition at Central Chiang Rai Art Gallery to help sustain the huge interest created by the recently concluded THAILAND BIENNALE in Chiang Rai.

The exhibition is scheduled to begin on Saturday June 1, 2024 and will continue to open for public viewing daily until June 30, 2024.

ART Chiang Rai: The Best of Watercolors showcases more than 40 pieces of watercolor paintings by a group of top international watercolor artists including: Aung Htet Lwin (Myanmar), Chankerk Teh (Singapore), Chatchawan Ruksa (Thailand), Chen Qingshan (China), Direk Kingnok (Thailand), Kek Hoon Pin (Malaysia), Khotsouvanh Hongsa (Laos), La Fe (Thailand), Maneerat Srikampa (Thailand), Mick Saylom (Laos), Phanthong Saenchan (Thailand), Poh Siew Wah (Singapore, Robert Porter (Canada), Subin Muangchan (Thailand, Suwit Jaipom (Thailand) and Vasan Sitthiket (Thailand).

ART Chiang Rai: The Best of Watercolors

All art pieces exhibited are the result of a three days Mekong Watercolor Workshop held in December 2023. The participating artists created many works of art rendering the beauty of the natural landscape and man made cultural landmarks of Chiang Rai and the surroundings to promote art, culture and tourism of Chiang Rai.

All artworks are available for sale and part of the proceeds from the sale will be donated to selected local charities.

About Jaffee Yee – Jaffee Yee is an art, travel curator and consultant based in Chiang Rai. He is well-known in the art circle as a publisher of art books and magazines and the chief organizer of ASEAN Art Expo and ASEAN Art Symposium in 2001.

He was formerly the resident curator of Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort and he continues to curate art exhibitions in Thailand and the region and is often invited to speak on art and tourism at various forums. Yee also launched Asia’s first fine art photography magazine PhotoARTAsia in 2008 with two self-curated shows of 21 international fine art photo artists at CentralWorld, Bangkok.

Currently, he is actively involved in curating and organizing art events and art tours as well as making plans to launch the first China-Asean Art Expo in China and to build an overseas Chinese art museum in Bangkok.

For further information, please contact:

Jaffee Yee jaffeeyee@gmail.com +66 (0) 81 922 9063

Chiang Rai’s Artistic Soul

Chiang Rai, a city in northern Thailand, has become a vibrant hub for artists. Beyond its breathtaking natural scenery, it boasts a thriving art scene that attracts creatives worldwide.

Local artists infuse their works with rich cultural heritage, drawing inspiration from hill tribes’ traditions and beliefs. Their paintings, sculptures, and handicrafts capture the essence of Chiang Rai’s diverse ethnic communities. From intricately carved wooden figurines to vibrant textiles, these artisans showcase their skills through unique creations.

But Chiang Rai isn’t just about preserving heritage. It’s also a canvas for contemporary art. Bold murals adorn urban spaces, transforming drab walls into striking outdoor galleries. Up-and-coming artists find their voice here, using unconventional mediums and thought-provoking themes.

One can’t miss the iconic White Temple (Wat Rong Khun), a stunning architectural marvel that blends traditional Buddhist imagery with surreal, modern elements. This eccentric masterpiece by Chalermchai Kositpipat challenges artistic boundaries, leaving visitors awestruck.

Beyond visual arts, Chiang Rai nurtures creativity through festivals and events. The Bun Hua Tong Festival, for instance, celebrates the city’s cotton-weaving traditions with vibrant displays and workshops.

With its rich tapestry of artistic expressions, Chiang Rai beckons art enthusiasts and creatives alike, offering an immersive experience that nourishes the soul and ignites the imagination.