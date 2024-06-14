Connect with us

High Speed Train Between Thailand and China Gets One Step Closer
High Speed Train travel between Bangkok and Beijing, China is getting closer as Thailand prepares to extend its rail network.
Thailand’s State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has announced will conduct trial runs on a high-speed train service between Bangkok and Vientiane, Laos’ capital, on July 13 and 14.  Mr. Ekarat Sriarayanphong, chief of the SRT governor’s office, stated that once operational, the new rail link will increase transportation between the two countries and China.

The opening of the Thailand-Laos connection, via a new short link from Nong Khai, will allow trains to travel from Bangkok to China’s capital via stops in Vientiane and the southern Chinese city of Kunming, where there is a separate semi-high-speed service to Beijing.

The approximately 3,200-kilometer trek, albeit the area’s rugged terrain adds to the distance, will take nearly a full day. This is in comparison to a nonstop flight that takes just under five hours.

According to a Nikkei story, a high-speed train already operates between China and Laos, providing a path for Thai goods to be carried by rail to Kunming. This has helped shorten delivery times to China to 15 hours, down from the two days it takes trucks to transport goods up the steep route.

Thailand is aiming to increase its connectivity with China, its biggest trading partner, in order to boost economic growth, which is trailing behind regional neighbours.

According to government data, the Southeast Asian nation’s exports to China totaled about $32 billion in the first 11 months of last year, with fruit and rubber products topping the list. During the same year, its imports from China totaled $65.3 billion, with electric equipment and machinery leading the way.

Beyond trade, the two countries are developing stronger tourism links. Visitors from China can stay in Thailand for up to 60 days, whereas Thai visitors can only stay in China for 30 days.

A separate, albeit much-delayed, project that will see a high-speed train connection connecting Thailand to China via Laos by 2028 is expected to boost the tourism industry even more.

High Speed Trains in China

China’s high-speed trains are incredible feats of modern engineering and efficiency. These trains race across the country at speeds of up to 217 miles per hour, connecting key cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou in record time.

The 23,000-mile network is the world’s longest high-speed rail line. What distinguishes these trains is their punctuality and comfort. Passengers appreciate roomy seats, clean cabins, and smooth rides comparable to air travel.

High-speed trains are also a popular choice for both business and leisure travellers due to its low ticket prices. The system significantly decreases travel time.

A trip from Beijing to Shanghai used to take more than ten hours by train, but today takes just under five. This development has fostered economic growth, increased tourism, and reduced air traffic congestion.

China’s commitment to extending and maintaining this network demonstrates its emphasis on modernising infrastructure and increasing the quality of life for its people.

The high-speed rail system demonstrates China’s quick technology developments and capacity to complete large-scale projects efficiently.
The CTNNews editorial team comprises seasoned journalists and writers dedicated to delivering accurate, timely news coverage. They possess a deep understanding of current events, ensuring insightful analysis. With their expertise, the team crafts compelling stories that resonate with readers, keeping them informed on global happenings.

