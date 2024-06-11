Young Woman Strangled to Death by Dating App Lover

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for reportedly strangling his 21-year-old dating app lover to death after she discovered he already had a wife. Mr. Anuwat Pimmat, 22, was arrested at an eatery in Tambon, Prachuap Khiri Khan, western Thailand, at 10 p.m. on Sunday.

The suspect was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Phetchaburi Criminal Court and charged with murder and hiding a body.

His arrest came after the finding of a young woman’s body in the weeds alongside the Phetkasem Highway in Phetchaburi on Friday.

Miss Benjarat Choeijan, a 22-year-old Phuket resident, was the victim. She was wearing a T-shirt and shorts and lacked any identifying paperwork.

During the criminal re-enactment with police on Monday, the suspect stated that he met Miss Benjarat on a dating app and had been in a serious relationship with her since the Songkran festival in April.

He flew from Bangkok to Phuket to meet her, and she picked him up from his hotel in a car. They then traveled to Prachuap Khiri Khan to pick up a pickup truck, which they intended to use to return to her former partner in Bangkok.

On June 3, while going through the Sam Roi Yot area of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Mr Anuwat answered a phone call from his wife. When Miss Benjarat discovered he was not single, she yelled at him and slapped his face, according to Mr Anuwat.

He was outraged and strangled her.

Mr Anuwat told police that he then drove about seeking for a location to dump the body, which he eventually did on the side of the highway in Phetchaburi’s Khao Yoi area.

Her body was found four days later, on Friday.

Dating Apps popular in Thailand

Thailand’s dating apps have seized the love scene by storm. With an increase in smartphone usage, more Thais are resorting to these sites to find love or friendship. Some of the most popular dating apps include Tinder, Badoo, and ThaiCupid.

Tinder leads the pack thanks to its user-friendly layout and diverse user base. Badoo, which is known for its emphasis on forging genuine connections, has also earned a significant portion of the market.

ThaiCupid, which caters to people seeking serious relationships, attracts members from both the local and international communities. These applications cater to a variety of needs, from quick flings to long-term relationships.

They are simple to use and bring individuals together who might otherwise never meet. Swiping left or right is too convenient to refuse. In addition, the apps’ many features, such as chat options and profile personalization, make the experience more interesting.

Having a smartphone means carrying your dating life in your pocket. This shift toward online dating indicates a greater acceptance of technology in everyday life. Whether you’re in noisy Bangkok or the peaceful north, these dating apps allow you to meet new people without the awkwardness of traditional dating.