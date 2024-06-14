Thailand Looks to Sustainable Practices to Combat Overtourism

According to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), Thailand is suffering from overtourism, which is harming its natural and cultural assets. Popular tourist destinations such as Maya Bay were forced to close due to the damage done to the coral reefs by visitors.

Major cities such as Bangkok and Chiang Mai are experiencing growing pollution and infrastructure strain. Local communities are experiencing the impact as traditional ways of life are disrupted. Unchecked tourism is clearly harmful to both the environment and people. Sustainable practices are vitally required to preserve Thailand’s beauty and legacy.

According to the WTTC, reducing overtourism needs good management and collaboration with local people, and Thailand should disperse tourists to other places through infrastructural development.

As tourism demand increased following the epidemic, further protests against tourists erupted in various nations, as local populations pushed for steps to control the influx of newcomers. “Overtourism arguably started in the 18th century, and it’s been a question of how you manage the tourism flow,” said Julia Simpson, president and CEO of WTTC.

Digital ticketing

Ms Simpson stated that firms must collaborate with local government in each area to regulate tourism. For example, many people now desire to go off-season, and she believes that spreading travellers during this time will assist to mitigate overtourism.

According to Ms Simpson, popular tourist destinations can also use digital ticketing to restrict the flow of tourists.

Speaking on a panel at the International Air Transport Association’s annual general conference in Dubai earlier this month, she cited packages to see mountain gorillas in Rwanda and the Sagrada Familia church in Barcelona as examples of good destination management.

Tourists in Rwanda must pay $1,500 to visit mountain gorillas, which were nearly extinct due to hunting by local farmers.

Approximately 10% of the charge goes to local farmers, incentivizing them to cultivate more forests rather than cut down trees, with the other 10% going to local schools and healthcare facilities.

Spreading tourists around Thailand

The gorilla population has expanded since the initiative’s inception, as has income for farmers and local communities. Ms Simpson stated that this demonstrates how tourism can contribute to the completion of the healing process.

A digital ticket bundle for travellers includes 13 examples of the late architect and designer Antoni Gaudí’s work in Barcelona, Spain, including the famous Sagrada Familia Basilica.

She explained that when people buy a ticket, they are encouraged to visit three or four more attractions. The fee varies according to the number of guests per hour, and ticket availability is restricted.

“Gaudí’s experience now employs more people. Ms Simpson explained that the method helps to protect Barcelona’s culture while also spreading tourists around.

However, there are still issues, such as rising property costs in some places due to increased demand from tourists. This trend is evident on Spain’s Balearic Islands, she stated.

Simple travel alternatives in Thailand

According to Ms Simpson, Thailand is a very popular tourist destination around the world. When travellers seek authentic experiences, the country might connect them with Thai food or marketplaces, she explained.

“If you want to go to the next level, it’s certainly true that many successful travel economies have good infrastructure because you must be able to move people around,” said Simpson. She believes Thailand has to entice tourists to venture out from one key area during their visits.

Ms Simpson believes they should be encouraged to explore other conveniently accessible regions via simple travel alternatives.

She stated that Thailand has done well in terms of marketing, encouraging luxury tourism, and increasing visa-free travel to 93 countries, which should entice more visitors to the nation.

Ms Simpson stated that Thailand’s economic over dependence on tourism should not be an issue, as the country must strike a balance and diversify its economy through a variety of sectors.

She stated that developing economies, such as Saudi Arabia, are aiming to boost tourism as a type of soft power and diplomacy, creating a better understanding of different cultures.

Ms Simpson, who recently attended a tourism conference in Ukraine, stated that despite the fact that the country is at war, Ukrainians understand that once the war is over, the power of travel and tourism would be needed for rehabilitation.

The WTTC predicts that the value of travel and tourism, including hotels, airlines, and other distributors, will be $11.1 trillion in 2024, employing more than 348 million people.

Source: Bangkok Post