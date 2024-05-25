Frenchmen Dead After High-Speed Motorcycle Crash in Phuket

Police on Thailand’s resort island of Phuket have reported two Frenchmen died after their motorcycle collided with a road divider after high speed. Phuket police reported that the incident occurred at 4 a.m. along a curve at the Heroines’ Monument roundabout.

Upon arriving at the scene, police and emergency personnel discovered an overturned black Yamaha TMAX 530 with skid marks on the right side. Police discovered the body of a 39-year-old French national near a power post, around 50-60 yards from the bike.

The rider, who was wearing a crash helmet, suffered multiple wounds to his body and lost a portion of his left leg. His passport was found on the scene. The other Frenchman, 41, was found dead on other side of the road.

According to Phuket police, the 39-year-old man rode the motorcycle while his compatriot rode pillion. When the motorcycle approached the curve, the rider lost control and collide into the road divider.

The impact of the crash propelled the cyclist against the light post, severing his leg. The pillion rider was catapulted to the other side of the crash location.

Police believed the bike was traveling at a high speed and the rider lost control near the curve. They intend to review security camera footage to discover the cause of the crash. The bodies were sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital for post-mortem investigations. Police said they will work with the French Embassy to contact relatives.

Korean Facing Murder Charges

In other foreigner news, a South Korean man in his twenties faces a probable charge for the murder of a fellow near Pattaya after Korean police brought him to prosecutors’ custody.

On Wednesday, the Gyeongnam Provincial Police Agency handed the guy up to South Korean authorities for “further investigation and potential indictment,” Yonhap News Agency said.

The suspect was not identified by the official Korean news agency, which only stated that he was arrested in Jeongeup earlier this month. The Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner, Pol Maj Gen Noppasil Poonsawat, has previously revealed his name as Lee Roun, who was caught in South Korea on May 12 after escaping from Thailand.

South Korean police intend to prosecute him with robbery, murder, and abandonment of a corpse in connection with the alleged murder of Roh Eui Jong, 34. The victim’s body was discovered on May 11 in a plastic barrel abandoned in Map Prachan reservoir in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri. Lee Roun has disputed the claims.

Another suspect, Lee Young Jin, 27, was apprehended in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on May 13 and turned over to Thai authorities. South Korean authorities have also requested his extradition. The final suspect, Kim Hyeonng Won, is still at large and thought to have escaped to Myanmar.

Thai police have issued arrest warrants for all three suspects, charging them with premeditated murder, illegal detention, and concealing a body.