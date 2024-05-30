Thaksin Shinawatra’s Prosecution Under Section 112 Delayed to June 18

(CTN News) – On May 28th, 2024, Thai national media reported that a lawyer representing former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra went to the Office of the Attorney General to request a postponement of a hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. on May 29th in a case involving charges of political crimes under Section 112, also known as Lese Majeste.

According to the lawyer, Thaksin has contracted COVID-19, and doctors have recommended that he rest and stay under surveillance until June 3rd, 2024.

TPN previously covered Thaksin’s case, focusing on allegations under Section 112 of the Criminal Code for alleged offenses against the monarchy.

The Attorney General’s Office held a press conference about the case on May 29 at 9:00 a.m. Thai media stated that the Attorney General ordered Thaksin’s prosecution.

The Attorney General’s Office, however, was unable to file charges against Thaksin with the court because he did not attend the scheduled hearing. The lawyer requested that the Attorney General’s Office order hearing be rescheduled for June 25th, 2024, at 9:00 AM.

According to Thai national media, the Attorney General’s Office postponed the hearing until June 18th, 2024, to allow additional legal proceedings.

Thailand’s former Prime Minister, Thaksin Shinawatra, faces indictment on charges of insulting the monarchy, the nation’s attorney-general announced.

The charges stem from a 2015 interview Thaksin gave to a Korean newspaper during his 15-year exile, in which he accused the king’s advisory body of orchestrating the 2014 military coup that toppled his sister Yingluck Shinawatra’s government.

Thaksin’s return to Thailand last year was a significant moment in the country’s fraught political landscape, potentially signaling the end of longstanding animosity between his influential political dynasty and conservative factions.

His comeback appeared to facilitate a coalition between his party and some political adversaries, aimed at sidelining the progressive Move Forward Party, which had gained substantial support in the 2023 elections.

However, the decision to charge the 74-year-old under Thailand‘s stringent lese majeste law highlights the enduring influence of his opponents within the royalist establishment.

The law, which criminalizes defamation, insults, or threats to the royal family, has been increasingly used as a tool against political dissenters.

In recent years, it has been interpreted broadly to encompass any negative commentary about the monarchy, including bodies associated with it, such as the privy council.

A Controversial Figure in Thai Politics

Thaksin Shinawatra, a towering figure in Thai politics, served as Prime Minister from 2001 until his ousting by a military coup in 2006. His populist policies and substantial rural support have made him both a beloved and polarizing figure.

Following his removal, Thaksin lived in self-imposed exile to avoid corruption charges, which he and his supporters claim were politically motivated.

In 2011, his sister, Yingluck Shinawatra,, became Thailand’s first female Prime Minister, continuing the family’s political legacy. A military coup in 2014 similarly disrupted her administration, which Thaksin attributed to maneuvers by the privy council.

His allegations in the 2015 interview are the crux of the current lese majeste charges.