New York T20: South Africa Beat Bangladesh In Another Low-Scoring Thriller

(CTN News) – South Africa defeated Bangladesh by a score of four runs in the third Twenty20 World Cup 2024 match, which was played on Monday at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. New York was the venue for the game.

South Africa has won three games so far in the Twenty20 World Cup, and they are just one win away from qualifying for the Super 8 round of the competition.

Right now, South Africa is ranked third in the league.

Bangladesh’s innings got off to a terrible start like that of South Africa, with their batsmen being badly damaged by the Proteas pacers.

Their side was left with a score of 50-4 after 9.5 overs were completed. All of their batsmen, including Shakib Al Hasan (3 off 4), Liton Das (9 off 13), Najmul Hossain Shanto (14 off 23), and Tanzid Hasan (9 off 9), were sent back to the pavilion, which was the reason for this.

Mahmudullah, an experienced all-round player, and Towhid Hridoy forged a partnership that saw 44 runs scored. The batting order, which was having trouble getting established, gained some stability thanks to this duo. Despite the challenging conditions in New York, Hridoy played an excellent knock (37 off 34), but Kagiso Rabada was able to remove him from the game.

Mahmudullah did not stop playing, though, even if he was without his companion. Bangladesh scored 109-7 in their innings since he did not lead his team to victory throughout their innings, even though he played until the very last over. Bangladesh was given a target of 114 runs by South Africa earlier in the first innings. Bangladesh desired to achieve this goal.

Bangladeshi bowlers took perfect control of the ball from the very first delivery of the encounter. Tanzim Hasan Sakib was effective in confusing the Proteas opening combination in the first two overs of his innings.

Reeze Hendricks, who had scored zero runs, and Quinton de Kock, who had scored eighteen runs off of eleven balls, both returned early to the pavilion. Specifically, Quinton had scored eighteen runs.

Proteas skipper Aiden Markram was the next casualty, as Taskin Ahmed dismissed him for a mere four runs in the fourth over. Markram was finally dismissed by bowler Taskin Ahmed. Markram was the next bowler to be removed from the game.

Tanzanian bowler Tanzim Hasan struck once more, dismissing Tristan Stubbs for a duck as Bangladesh’s incredible South Africa bowling performance continued. Bangladesh had exceptional bowling ability.

It looked like their team would lose again when they batted first in New York, but Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller formed a crucial partnership that resulted in 79 runs, allowing their side to reach a respectable total.

With 113-6 runs in the stipulated overs, Klaasen’s innings ended with South Africa having scored a substantial 46 runs before Taskin claimed his wicket. It was Taskin who claimed his wicket. Miller, on the other hand, left the field after reaching the pavilion with 29 runs scored.

Three wickets were taken by Taskin for Taskin, three by Tanzim Hasan for Bangladesh, and one by Rishad Hossain for Bangladesh. For Taskin, Taskin also claimed three wickets.

Tanzid Hasan, Jaker Ali, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Towhid Hridoy, and Litton Das are the eleven players that comprise Bangladesh’s playing eleven. Of the six Shakib Al Hasan, seven God, Mahmudullah, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, and Rishad Hossain, those people were in the eighth, ninth, and tenth places, in that order.

South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock is first;

Reeza Hendricks is listed second; Captain Aiden Markram is listed third; Heinrich Klaasen is listed fourth; and David Miller is listed fifth.

Tristan Stubbs, number six, is there. Among the people in this group are seven Marco Jansen, eight Keshav Maharaj, nine Kagiso Rabada, ten Anrich Nortje, and eleven Ottneil Baartman.

SEE ALSO:

Celtics Beat The Mavericks 105-98 To Take a 2-0 Lead In The NBA Finals.