Would Thailand Benefit From Legalising Casinos?

Gambling is one of the biggest hobbies in the world with millions of people around the world showing but not in Thailand and for valid reasons. Thailand is a country that is heavily frowned upon because of the religious aspect of the country. The public perception is that gambling is bad and this is because of Buddhism which is heavily in this country, in Buddhism gambling is one of the four vices that can lead to ruin. I personally don’t agree with this statement but as a religion they do and we should respect that.

However, recently the Thai prime minister came out and said that he believes the legalisation of casinos and betting could be more good than harm, but why does he think this? Well, his reasoning was that the revenue and jobs that can come from casinos have a massive impact and could be really good for Thailand and I agree, I think Thailand being able to look at horse race betting odds and not have it be frowned upon, and not have the races only be Government controlled, would be a huge positive. The jobs that would become available are a huge factor of importance.

How Do Countries Benefit From Legalising Gambling?

I have touched on the employment factor of legalisation but I think it can’t be understated how important it is to get more jobs available in Thailand and all over the world in general. A government-funded casino is a massive positive and the gambling would bring in guests regularly, people buying food, drinks and even accommodation which is huge for the country as well as this, the casino itself needs staff, estate holders and dealers which is even more jobs for people and the more people who have jobs in Thailand the more the country improves.

Tourism

A land-based casino is an attraction in itself, with the potential of thousands of people coming to see and play some casino games. The area is a massive factor in this because Thailand is a country that is filled with religion as I said and the part of the world that Thailand resides in is filled with religion so a casino opening could bring a whole new crowd who are able and willing to try it, like me.

Why It is Bad to Not Attack the Casino Market

As a bettor and a non-religious person, betting doesn’t seem like a massive thing but people’s opinions matter and if a large population of Thailand is opposed to a casino then the government will have to respect that.

However, there is a huge issue with not opening a casino in Thailand, it is Cambodia. Cambodia is a neighboring country and is very different to Thailand in some ways with the biggest being their gambling rules. Some of the largest casinos in this area of the world are in Cambodia and the people who live in Thailand are going over to Cambodia to bet, something that massively affects the city. Some of the Thai residents who are on the side of gambling believe there is damage in keeping out of the countries feeding money to neighbouring countries, which is something that I tend to agree with.

Srettha Thavisin’s Idea

In his X post, the Thai Prime Minister spoke about the plans to make an entertainment centre with a very large casino that would bring in the overseas tourism that Thalian may be missing in the economy. In his tweet, he perfectly mentioned the gambling controversy that would come with his decision stating that he doesn’t want to promote gambling and its use but to control and supervise it so it doesn’t become a bigger problem. This is the perfect counterargument and makes me genuinely believe he cares about the country and the decisions that come with running it.