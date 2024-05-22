Connect with us

"Watch Video" Luxury Yacht Obsession II Burns to the Waterline in Phuket
Avatar of CTN News

Published

12 seconds ago

on

Obsession II on fire in Phuket

Marine officials in Phuket, Thailand, are looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed a luxury yacht to the waterline in Chalong Bay on Monday afternoon. Obsession II, a 34.2-metre luxury yacht, had her mast lowered. There were no reported injuries.

Around 3 p.m., the Royal Thai Navy received an alarm and dispatched two boats, Tor 111 and Tor 272, to the scene. They stated that the Obsession II was anchored, unattended, and “continuously burning.”

The fire blazed for three and a half hours before firemen were able to get it under control. The fire started with no crew members on board. They had gone ashore to purchase provisions.

According to Phuket Marine Office Director Natchapong Pranit, firefighters originally attempted to utilize extinguishing equipment on board the yacht but were forced to leave for their own safety.

The navy was summoned to help. Two additional boats, including a speedboat, were reported at the scene to assist in extinguishing the fire. The full scope of the destruction was still unknown.

OBSESSION II Yacht

Obsession II

OBSESSION II Yacht

The 34m/111’7″ sail yacht ‘Obsession II’ was built by CIM in France at their Rochefort sur Mer shipyard. Her interior is styled by design house Jacques Pierrejean and she was completed in 2002. This luxury vessel’s exterior design is the work of Olivier Racoupeau and she was last refitted in 2008.

Obsession II had been designed to comfortably accommodate up to 8 guests in 4 suites. She is also capable of carrying up to 5 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience. Her features include satellite communications and air conditioning.

Obsession II is built with a aluminium hull and aluminium superstructure, with teak decks. Powered by 1 x diesel MAN (D2542) 640hp engines, she comfortably cruises at 9 knots, reaches a maximum speed of 12 knots. Her water tanks store around 4,000 Litres of fresh water. She was built to BV (Bureau Veritas) classification society rules, and is MCA Compliant.

Obsession II  Burning in Phuket ( Thai Navy Images)

Obsession II on fire in Phuket

e3f8d850 16b6 11ef 9e3f f1c21ad3d984 royal thai navy fire

Avatar of CTN News

