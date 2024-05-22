“Watch Video” Luxury Yacht Obsession II Burns to the Waterline in Phuket

OBSESSION II Yacht

The 34m/111’7″ sail yacht ‘Obsession II’ was built by CIM in France at their Rochefort sur Mer shipyard. Her interior is styled by design house Jacques Pierrejean and she was completed in 2002. This luxury vessel’s exterior design is the work of Olivier Racoupeau and she was last refitted in 2008.

Obsession II had been designed to comfortably accommodate up to 8 guests in 4 suites. She is also capable of carrying up to 5 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience. Her features include satellite communications and air conditioning.

Obsession II is built with a aluminium hull and aluminium superstructure, with teak decks. Powered by 1 x diesel MAN (D2542) 640hp engines, she comfortably cruises at 9 knots, reaches a maximum speed of 12 knots. Her water tanks store around 4,000 Litres of fresh water. She was built to BV (Bureau Veritas) classification society rules, and is MCA Compliant.

Obsession II Burning in Phuket ( Thai Navy Images)

