Police Arrest Five for Brutal Camel Abuse in Sanghar District: Shocking Video Sparks Outrage

(CTN News) – On Saturday, five people were arrested in the Sanghar district for allegedly chopping a camel’s leg.

The terrible tragedy occurred on Friday in Sanghar’s Mundh Jamrao region. The animal had entered an agricultural field, infuriating its owner, who then resorted to physical abuse against the camel.

The landlord and his servants initially physically tormented the camel as punishment for accessing the field to forage. Later, they used a sharp tool to cut the animal’s leg.

Outrage Over Viral Video OF Camel Incident

The incident’s footage went viral on social media, with thousands denouncing the barbaric deed.

Despite the uproar, the police merely filed a first information report (FIR) against unknown people, according to Geo News, rather than the landlord who was involved in the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ijaz later stated that law enforcement has arrested five people in connection with animal maltreatment, two of whom have confessed to the crime.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has stated that the owner of the injured animal will receive two camels.

Shazia Atta Marri, a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA, stated that action was taken in response to this “horrible and painful incident,” adding that police arrested the individuals and filed a FIR.

“[I] have discovered that both sides have compromised. “While the police continue to work, the poor animal is receiving proper medical care,” she posted on X.

Sharjeel Inam Memon of the PPP stated that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took the situation seriously and confirmed the arrest of five people.

“There were compromise between both the parties (complainant and culprit) but despite that as human it’s not accepted and FIR lodged and state itself is complainant,” he stated.