Singapore Closes Beaches After Oil Spill From Bunker Tanker

Singapore’s health authorities have warned that oil has washed ashore on many beaches, including Sentosa Island and East Coast Park. A dredger collided with a bunker tanker at Pasir Panjang Terminal the day before, resulting in the oil spill.

The seashore at East Coast Park, from section B to H, will be closed until further notice to assist clean-up work, authorities announced on Saturday evening (June 15).

While Sentosa’s beaches in Palawan, Siloso, and Tanjong remain open to the public, swimming and marine activities are prohibited for the time being.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), the National Environment Agency (NEA), the National Parks Board (NParks), and Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) issued a joint media release announcing the beach closures.

“Due to the tidal current, the treated oil has landed along shorelines including Sentosa, Labrador Nature Reserve, Southern Islands, Marina South Pier and East Coast Park,” they stated.

“There are no signs of oil slick within Sister’s Islands Marine Park but oil sheen was observed in the surrounding waters.”

Dredger Collides with Oil Tanker

The oil slick had spread as a result of a leak on Friday at Pasir Panjang Terminal, located on the mainland several kilometers west of Sentosa.

At at 2.20pm, a Netherlands-flagged dredger collided with a stationary Singapore-flagged bunker tanker, spilling oil from the vessel’s damaged cargo tank into the water.

According to the joint statement, 18 response boats have been deployed to contain and mop up the spill.

“Close to 1,500 metres of container booms have been deployed and more will be laid over the next few days to prevent further spread of oil onto the shore, and facilitate the recovery of the trapped oil off the affected shorelines and lagoons to prevent them from going back to sea,” it stated.

Sentosa Development Corporation SDC said it was first notified about oil spills in the waters surrounding Palawan Beach at 9 p.m. on Friday. At 7 a.m. on Saturday, the oil slick had extended to the neighboring beaches, as well as Sentosa Cove, which houses multiple condominiums.

Residents of Sentosa Cove have also offered to assist with the clean-up efforts, according to SDC.

Sentosa Development Corporation stated that a clean-up operation is under underway, with the priority of minimizing the impact on Sentosa’s seas and nearby fauna.

While the park was still rather full with cyclists, joggers, and beachgoers, there were just a few individuals in the water along various portions of the beach.

Singapore residents warned over odor

The shoreline along Area C of the park was particularly hard hit, with big spots of oil accumulating near the breakwater. Crude oil was also found in the water at Labrador Nature Reserve, where a boom was stretched between the jetty and the coast to prevent the spread of oil.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee recommended the public to stay away since the odors are intense.

Debbie Chew, a teacher, went to the beach at 11 a.m. to book a spot to play beach volleyball with her friends, but she was stunned by the overpowering scent of the oil.

“There was a strong smell when I was on the tram (to the beach), and when I got here it was already barricaded, and I realised it was the smell coming from the petroleum,” stated the 22-year-old.

She said they didn’t hesitate to keep playing, and the stink soon faded, but one of her pals left early because he was dizzy from the scent. They were also concerned about the volleyball possibly rolling into the water.

Foreign guests were likewise disappointed, the oil spill ruined a photo opportunity for a group of Chinese tourists.

“Tanjong Beach is a popular photo spot because Jay Chou has previously visited, but due to this incident, I won’t be able to take any photos,” said 29-year-old tourist Gao Jia from Xinjiang, China.

“I was thinking, with the sunset, this place would be amazing… “Now I’m just very disappointed,” she remarked in Mandarin.

Sentosa Development Corporation stated earlier on Saturday that, in addition to cleaning up the beaches, it is working to reduce the impact on its seas and adjacent fauna.

According to the local conservation group Marine Stewards, the injured marine animals appears to be primarily in the Southern Islands, however the entire extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

According to Marine Stewards founder Sue Ye, the group is aware of one kingfisher that has been rescued from the Marina at Keppel Bay. Another kingfisher was discovered drenched in oil on Lazarus Island. – CNA