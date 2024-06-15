(CTN News) – Researchers stated on Friday that even after the samples were Bird Flu treated with a regular pasteurization process, there were still minimal amounts of infectious virus that could be discovered in raw milk samples that had been contaminated with large levels of the Bird Flu virus.

This was the case even though the samples had been treated with all of the necessary steps.

The authors of the study that was carried out at Rocky Mountain Laboratories, which is part of the National Institute of Allergy and Bird Flu Infectious Diseases (NIAID) in the United States of America, stated that the findings should not be used to draw any conclusions about the safety of the milk supply in the United States because they are based on experimental conditions that were carried out in a laboratory.

NEJM published the Bird Flu inquiry findings,

This was the publication in which the findings were described. According to the findings of the researchers, raw milk from cows that have been infected with H5N1 Bird Flu may have a different composition or contain virus within the cells, both of which may bring about changes in the effects of heat.

When compared to the spiked raw milk that was used in the study, which had virus that traveled freely throughout the environment, this is a significant difference.

During the month of March, it was found that dairy cows in the United States were infected with the Bird Flu.

The Food and Drug Administration of the United States came to the conclusion that about one fifth of the milk supply in the United States contained strands of virus after conducting an investigation into retail samples of milk that had been pasteurized.

The Bird Flu FDA says pasteurized milk is safe.

During the course of the research, the virus that was utilized had been isolated from the lungs of a mountain lion that had passed away.

Following this, it was mixed with samples of raw, unpasteurized Bird Flu cow’s milk and then treated to heat treatment at temperatures ranging from 63 degrees Celsius (145.4 degrees Fahrenheit) to 72 degrees Celsius (161.6 degrees Fahrenheit) for varied durations of time.

After undergoing treatment at a temperature of 72 degrees Celsius for twenty seconds, one of the three samples was discovered to have extremely minute amounts of infectious virus, as indicated by the findings of the study. In comparison to the standard protocol for pasteurization at that temperature, which is five seconds, this is five seconds longer than the standard protocol.

“This finding indicates the potential for a relatively small but detectable quantity of H5N1 virus to remain infectious in milk after 15 seconds at 72 degrees C if the initial virus levels were sufficiently high.”

According to the authors of Bird Flu, in their conclusion.

This discovery was made feasible due to the fact that the initial viral levels were appropriately high before the experiment began.

According to the researchers, the treatment at 63 degrees Celsius resulted in a considerable reduction in infectious H5N1 virus after 2.5 minutes. This suggests that the typical industry pasteurization process, which takes 30 minutes at that temperature, would be able to eliminate infectious Bird Flu viruses.

The conditions under which the experiment was conducted were different from those used in industrial pasteurization operations that happen on a large scale for raw milk, according to the researchers. They also suggested that their findings should be replicated with direct measurements of infected milk using commercial pasteurization equipment. It was something that needed to be done.

As an additional point of interest, the researchers mentioned that it is not yet known whether or not the consumption of milk that includes active H5N1 virus could potentially cause illness in humans.

