Army Soldier Gunned Down a Day After Winning 3rd Prize in the State Lottery
Crime

Army Soldier Gunned Down a Day After Winning 3rd Prize in the State Lottery

Police in central Thailand's Prachin Buri Province are hunting for the killer of a soldier who was gunned down at…

Geoff Thomas By Geoff Thomas

Thaksin Shinawatra to Get Royal Pardon
News

Thailand’s Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra to Get Royal Pardon

Thailand's Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra who returned from self-exile last year has been slated for royal pardon, while his…

Geoff Thomas By Geoff Thomas
Paetongtarn Shinawatra
News

Thailand Chooses 37-Year-Old Paetongtarn Shinawatra as 31st Prime Minister

The daughter of former Prime Minster Thaksin Shinawatra, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, 37 has been elected Thailand's 31st prime minister on Friday.…

Geoff Thomas By Geoff Thomas
Police in Northern Thailand's Mae Hong Son province have arrested a man after he beat his wife unconscious then exploded a ping pong bomb in her mouth
Crime

Man Kills Wife By Exploding a Ping Pong Bomb in Her Mouth

Police in Northern Thailand's Mae Hong Son province have arrested…

Chiang Rai Province Issues Flood Warning
Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai Province Issues Flood Warnings as Rain Continues to Fall

For the second consecutive day, the Sai River in Chiang…

Typhoon Ampil Japan
News Asia

Flights to and From Tokyo Cancelled as Typhoon Ampil Nears Japan

As Typhoon Ampil intensifies as it approaches Tokyo, Japan Airlines…

Teens arrested Chiang Mai
Northern Thailand

Chiang Mai Teens Arrested for Attacking People With Machetes

The commander of Provincial Police Region 5 announced the arrest…

Soldiers in Chiang Rai Seizes 25kg of Crystal Meth
Chiang Rai News

Soldiers in Chiang Rai Seizes 25kg of Crystal Meth After Clash With Drug Runners

Chiang Rai - Soldiers from the Pha Muang Task Force patrolling along the Thai-Myanmar border have seized 25kg of crystal…

By Geoff Thomas
Chiang Rai Police Take Down Gambling Network
Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai Police Take Down Online Gambling Network, 11 Arrested

Armed with a court warrant police raided a home in Bandu district of Chiang Rai and arrested 11 people running…

By Geoff Thomas
Thar ROXX
Automotive

Technological Innovations in the Thar ROXX

India's love affair with rugged, capable SUVs has just been taken to a whole new level with the introduction of…

By Sponsored News
Tourists Injured After Ferry Collides with Tour Boat on Chao Phraya River
News

Tourists Injured After Ferry Collides with Tour Boat on Chao Phraya River

Two Canadian tourists and three Thai women were injured after the Chao Phraya Express ferry they were travelling in was…

By Geoff Thomas
Flooding on Phahonyothin Road in Bandu Chiang Rai
News

Heavy Rain Causes Flooding on Phahonyothin Road in Bandu Chiang Rai

After heavy rain for 3 continuous days, water from Chiang Rai's Doi Pong Phrabat Mountain Range overflowed onto Phahonyothin Road…

By Geoff Thomas
