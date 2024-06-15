Euro 2024 Host Germany Trounces Scotland’s National Team 5-1

Germany, the Euro 2024 host, could not have had a better start to the European Championship, trouncing Scotland’s national football team. Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala scored in an impressive first half to lead Germany to a confidence-boosting 5-1 victory.

While Germany didn’t have to work hard against a subpar Scotland at Allianz Arena, it was the perfect way to kick off the tournament and boost national excitement.

Germany captain İlkay Gündoğan stated, “Yes, that’s exactly the way we wanted to start and, to be honest, we needed a start just like that,” to ZDF. “I had a good feeling going into the game, to be honest, and it came true, thank God.

“But exactly this atmosphere, the euphoria in the stadium now with our own fans, that’s exactly what we need in order to go far.”

The Germans’ pre-tournament title aspirations were low after failing to win their previous three major tournaments. However, they began with their most impressive triumph in Euros history.

The German team was fantastic

They dominated the first half, which ended in the worst conceivable way for Scotland: defender Ryan Porteous was sent out, and Kai Havertz converted the penalty kick. Substitutes Niclas Füllkrug and Emre Can added to Scotland’s agony following the break.

“The first 20 minutes were very remarkable. “The first goals were very good,” Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann stated. “It’s extremely beneficial that many players performed well early on.”

“It was only the first step, but it was an excellent one, and we can expand on it. “We’re very pleased.”

Scotland, which had not had a shot on goal throughout the game, gave its noisy fans something to cheer about late on when the ball was shoved into the back of the net by Germany defender Antonio Rüdiger for an own goal.

Steve Clarke’s team will need to do better against Hungary and Switzerland if it is to go beyond Group A and into the knockout stage for the first time. “A difficult night. We did not perform up to our standards. “The German team was fantastic,” Clarke added.

“We feel like we have let ourselves down. We are better than that. Hopefully, we can show that in the next two games.”

Scotland to play Switzerland next at Euro 2024

Scotland’s Tartan Army of supporters began the match in high spirits, but were quickly silenced when Wirtz scored in the tenth minute. Toni Kroos found Joshua Kimmich with a fantastic crossfield lob, which he rolled across for Wirtz to shoot.

Wirtz, 21, became Germany’s youngest Euro goal scorer. Musiala, 67 days older than Wirtz, doubled Germany’s score nine minutes later after combining nicely with Havertz.

Angus Gunn, Scotland’s goalkeeper, saved a header from Gündoğan at halftime. However, the skipper was upended by Porteous’s challenge. Referee Clément Turpin gave Porteous a straight red card and awarded Germany a penalty, which Havertz converted.

Scotland held out in the second half until an exchange between Musiala and Gündoğan resulted in a goal for Füllkrug. The substitute, who had only been on the field for five minutes, sent a powerful shot into the upper right corner.

Kieran McKenna’s header from a free kick off Rüdiger provided Scotland with a late consolation goal.

Nonetheless, Scotland surrendered five goals for the first time in 12 years when Can, a late substitution for the sick Aleksandar Pavlovic, curled in in stoppage time.

“Feeling great and telling a crazy story…” “I was on vacation two days ago,” Can told ZDF. “Then the call came on Wednesday, and I met with the team that evening, trained once yesterday, came in today (off the bench), and scored a goal. I’m appreciative to Julian (Nagelsmann) and the entire coaching staff for putting their trust in me.”

Before the match, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Scotland First Minister John Swinney, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán were among the thousands in attendance.

On Wednesday, when Scotland plays Switzerland, Germany will turn its attention to Hungary.

Source: AP