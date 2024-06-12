Thailand’s War Elephants Eliminated from 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Thailand’s national football team, the War Elephants, were eliminated from the 2026 World Cup qualifications despite defeating Singapore 3-1 on Tuesday night at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok.

Thailand’s War Elephants entered the Group C encounter knowing they needed to defeat Singapore by three goals to overcome their goal difference disadvantage over China, which had lost 1-0 to South Korea earlier in the evening.

The victory brought Thailand level with China in second place on eight points, and both teams had equal records, with nine goals scored and nine goals conceded. However, the War Elephants ended third in the head-to-head ratio due to a 2-1 loss to China in the qualification round’s first encounter last November.

China will now advance to the next stage of the Asian Football Confederation FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The hosts dominated play in the first half and had several excellent chances, but Singapore goalkeeper Hassan Sunny was up to the challenge.

Thailand’s finish also disappointed them. Around the 15-minute mark, Chanathip Songkrasin and Supachai wasted efforts from within the box, while Suphanan Bureerat saw his long-range effort stopped.

War Elephants Short 1 goal

The hosts squandered another wonderful opportunity to take the lead in the 26th minute, when Supachok Sarachat muscled his way through before unleashing a thunderous effort, causing Sunny to deflect the ball into the path of Supachai, who was unable to capitalize.

Singapore’s defence was finally broken in the 37th minute when Theerathon delivered a well-timed delivery for Chanathip, whose cutback into the crowded box off a set-piece was easily converted by Suphanat.

Thailand should have extended their advantage in the 48th minute when Suphanan Bureerat did brilliantly to force his way into the area, only for Supachai to miskick, which Sunny easily caught.

Two minutes later, Sarach Yooyen’s volleyed attempt off Teerasil Dangda’s ball went under Sunny’s grasp before going off the left post.

Thailand paid the price for their missed opportunities as Singapore startled the hosts in the 57th minute with a magnificent attempt from Ikhsan Fandi, who picked up Glenn Kweh’s ball before unleashing a powerful shot from just outside the box.

Thailand fought back and took the lead in the 79th minute, with Theerathon setting up Poramet Arjvirai to shoot the ball into the lower right corner.

Jaroensak Wonggorn made it 3-1 in the 86th minute with a close-range header. That paved the way for a frantic finale over the seven-plus minutes of extra time. However, Thailand only had a few legitimate chances, the most notable of which came from Jaroensak’s shot slightly to the left of Singapore’s goal.

In Seoul, Paris Saint-Germain’s Lee Kang-in scored the sole goal shortly after the hour, firing home from close range with skipper Son Heung-min highly involved in the buildup.

South Korea had already reached the third and final level of qualification as group champions. Indonesia is also moving on from Group F after defeating the Philippines 2-0 at home.

The 2026 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup promises to be a momentous occasion for soccer lovers worldwide. For the first time, three countries will co-host the tournament: Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

This will result in not just new locations, but also the opportunity for fans from many regions to witness the thrill firsthand. With 48 teams competing, the format widens, bringing more matches and drama.

This will also give smaller countries a better chance in the spotlight. In the age of social media and fast streaming, the global reach and influence will be enormous. Tickets are anticipated to be in high demand, and towns are already planning for the surge of guests.

Expect breakthroughs in stadium technology and fan experiences, making this a must-see event. The 2026 World Cup will feature a mix of emerging talent and seasoned veterans, ensuring a balance of skill and passion on the pitch. This tournament will be more than just a sporting event; it will be a massive cultural exchange, attracting people from all around the world.

The excitement is palpable, and the stakes are great. The 2026 World Cup will set new standards for international sporting events. Mark your calendars; you do not want to miss it.