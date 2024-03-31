Solar Eclipse 2024: Scammers are selling fake eclipse glasses, beware!

(CTN News) – A Total Solar Eclipse will occur in about ten days, but although many people are delighted to see the celestial event, some are attempting to take advantage.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office has issued a notice, warning that scammers are defrauding individuals. According to CBS News, while people rush to get their eclipse glasses, they are also being duped by scammers.

Caitlin Driscoll of the Better Business Bureau of Western Pennsylvania stated that “rare events like this, where there’s a lot of excitement, where people are looking to make specific purchases and spend money, always have a tendency to bring out scammers who capitalize on people’s excitement.”

She advised customers to avoid social media marketing and instead seek out trustworthy sellers. Driscoll highlighted that the glasses should be purchased from dealers on the American Astronomical Society’s list.

The American Astronomical Society has issued a warning that fake glasses that will not protect a person’s eyes have become widely available.

Driscoll went on to say that NASA does not authorize or promote eclipse glasses, so do not fall for that fraud either.

“So just be really cautious purchasing from random sellers and online marketplaces, even if they are claiming to get their products from a supplier approved by the AAS,” she went on to say.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry issued a statement encouraging people to conduct their own research. He recommended purchasing spectacles that allow safe viewing.

There’ll be a total solar eclipse in 2024, bringing everything to a halt as we all look up in awe as it goes through a big part of the country. Here’s what you need to know about the eclipse in 2024, plus some tasty snacks to eat.

What Is a Total Solar Eclipse?

Solar eclipses happen when the moon is between Earth and the sun and casts a shadow over Earth.”

The website added that there are different types of eclipses, including a total solar eclipse, in which the moon completely obscures the sun; a partial eclipse, in which the moon does not completely block out all of the sun’s light; an annular solar eclipse, in which the moon is centered in front of the sun but does not cover the entire surface (this is when a “ring of fire” is visible); and a hybrid solar eclipse, which Space.com describes as “the rarest solar eclipse.”

This total eclipse, a combination of a total eclipse and an annular eclipse, sees the moon’s shadow move over the Earth.

How Often Does This Happen?

A solar eclipse only happens during a new moon phase, so it’s rare. NASA says two to five solar eclipses yearly are only visible in certain places. According to NASA, “most eclipses appear partial from one location, regardless of whether the event is total or annular.” The path of totality typically covers “less than 1% of the Earth’s surface.”

Something is shocking: “On average, it’s about 375 years between two total solar eclipses.” However, the interval can sometimes be much longer!” Several communities in the U.S. will see eclipses in 2017 and 2023 when the 2024 eclipse passes by. Read More…