Jurassic World 4′ Set to Shoot in Thailand

(CTN News) – The next film, Jurassic World 4, directed by Gareth Edwards and produced by Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, and Patrick Crowley, will be shot in Thailand, Malta, and the United Kingdom.

Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, and other cast members appear in the movie.

Thailand’s Department of Tourism confirmed the month-long production, which will occur from June 13 to July 16, in Bangkok, Trang, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Chiang Mai. The shoot is estimated to generate THB650 million ($18 million in economic benefits).

Phatcharavat Wongsuwan, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, emphasized the need to follow environmental rules to avert damage.

Latina Productions and Malta Film Studios will facilitate filming in Malta from July to September, followed by Sky Studios Elstree in the United Kingdom. The film, produced by Kennedy/Marshall, Amblin Entertainment, and Universal Pictures, is slated to be released on July 2, 2025.

Key crew members include cinematographer John Mathieson and first assistant director Jack Ravenscroft. Universal executives Sara Scott and Jacqueline Garell are in charge of the project.

What Is Jurassic World 4 About?

The initial narrative details for Jurassic World 4 have already been revealed. The seventh installment in the Jurassic franchise was written by David Koepp, who previously scripted Jurassic Park (1993) and The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), and is being billed as “a completely fresh take launching a new Jurassic era, following three adults and three teens getting stuck on the island.”

While the brief synopsis does not specify which island the film will take place on, it is more likely to be Isla Nublar, where Jurassic Park and Jurassic World were set, rather than Isla Sorna, where The Lost World and Jurassic Park III took place.

Scarlett Johansson leads the cast of Jurassic World 4. Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Luna Blaise (Manifest), and David Iacono will all be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe alumni. Blaise and Iacono, who are both in their early twenties and will likely play two of the three youths, are the performers who will play “the three adults,” though Universal has not yet confirmed this.