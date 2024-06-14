Connect with us

Hollywood News

Jurassic World 4' Set to Shoot in Thailand
Advertisement

Hollywood News

Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Marriage, Oscar Slap, and Her Journey to 'Self-Acceptance'

Hollywood News

Get Ready for the Thrills: 'FAST X' Hollywood Blockbuster Hits Theaters This Friday

Hollywood News

Amazing Hollywood Films

Entertainment Hollywood News

International Day Of The Girl Invites Barbie To Reflect On Her 250 Careers

Hollywood News

When and What Will American Horror Story Season 11 Be Announced?

Hollywood News

Emily Ratajkowski Is Rumored To Be Dating Brad Pitt, Because They Are Spending Time Together.

Hollywood News

Chloë Grace Moretz On 'Family Guy' Meme: Becoming Self-Conscious Was A Real Eye Opener

Hollywood News

Edward Snowden Receives Russian Citizenship As A Result Of Putin's Decision

Hollywood News

James Earl Jones, Darth Vader Voice Has Been Retired From Star Wars

Hollywood News News

Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Hint Their Baby Boy Name

Entertainment Hollywood News News

Adam Levine Cheats On Pregnant Wife, Wants Unborn Child Named After Mistress

Hollywood News

Jeff Bridges Nearly Died, The Dude Hasn’t Just Beaten Cancer And COVID, But Death.

Hollywood News

'The Handmaid's Tale' Focuses On June And Serena As Its End Approaches

Entertainment Hollywood News Movies

Werewolf By Night, Teaser At Disney's D23 Expo Offers Incredible Black & White Thrills

Entertainment Hollywood News Movies

INSIDE OUT 2: An Emotional Sequel To The 2015 Film Will Be Released By Pixar

Entertainment Hollywood News

Luke Evans Confirms That A Gaston Prequel Series Is Still In The Works

Hollywood News Movies

Barbarian Horror Film For Spooky Season, A Perfect Movie For Horror Fans

Hollywood News

David A. Arnold, Comedian And Creator Of "That Girl Lay Lay," Dies At 54

Hollywood News

'Jennifer Lawrence' Reveals Baby's Name And Discusses Abortion Rights

Hollywood News

Jurassic World 4′ Set to Shoot in Thailand

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Jurassic World 4' Set to Shoot in Thailand

(CTN News) – The next film, Jurassic World 4, directed by Gareth Edwards and produced by Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, and Patrick Crowley, will be shot in Thailand, Malta, and the United Kingdom.

Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, and other cast members appear in the movie.

Thailand’s Department of Tourism confirmed the month-long production, which will occur from June 13 to July 16, in Bangkok, Trang, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Chiang Mai. The shoot is estimated to generate THB650 million ($18 million in economic benefits).

Phatcharavat Wongsuwan, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, emphasized the need to follow environmental rules to avert damage.

Latina Productions and Malta Film Studios will facilitate filming in Malta from July to September, followed by Sky Studios Elstree in the United Kingdom. The film, produced by Kennedy/Marshall, Amblin Entertainment, and Universal Pictures, is slated to be released on July 2, 2025.

Key crew members include cinematographer John Mathieson and first assistant director Jack Ravenscroft. Universal executives Sara Scott and Jacqueline Garell are in charge of the project.

z 14

What Is Jurassic World 4 About?

The initial narrative details for Jurassic World 4 have already been revealed. The seventh installment in the Jurassic franchise was written by David Koepp, who previously scripted Jurassic Park (1993) and The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), and is being billed as “a completely fresh take launching a new Jurassic era, following three adults and three teens getting stuck on the island.”

While the brief synopsis does not specify which island the film will take place on, it is more likely to be Isla Nublar, where Jurassic Park and Jurassic World were set, rather than Isla Sorna, where The Lost World and Jurassic Park III took place.

Scarlett Johansson leads the cast of Jurassic World 4. Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Luna Blaise (Manifest), and David Iacono will all be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe alumni. Blaise and Iacono, who are both in their early twenties and will likely play two of the three youths, are the performers who will play “the three adults,” though Universal has not yet confirmed this.

 

 
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Advertise here

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies