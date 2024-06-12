Pakistan’s Super 8 Qualification Scenario Following Canada’s Victory

(CTN News) – On Tuesday in New York, Pakistan emerged victorious over Canada by seven wickets in their third Twenty20 World Cup 2024 match.

The competition was conducted in New York. Pakistan’s likelihood of qualifying for the Super 8 round was substantially enhanced as a result of this victory.

The Men in Green achieved their objective of 107 runs in the 18th over of the contest. Because of his flawless 53*, Mohammad Rizwan was the most impressive player of the performance. The path to Super 8 is challenging to complete, but it is not entirely unattainable, as a result of the two defeats in the last three matches.

Considering the results of the matches they have already played,

Pakistan has one match remaining.

The following is a potential pathway for them to qualify for the Super 8 round of the Twenty20 World Cup.

During the contest on June 12, India emerged victorious over the United States of America. On June 14, the United States of America emerged victorious over Ireland.

India proved victorious in a match against Canada on June 15th.

Pakistan emerged victorious in a match against Ireland as of Friday, June 16.

Pakistan will accumulate four points from four matches, while India will accumulate eight points from the same number of matches, provided that all of the results align with the previously stated scenario.

The United States of America will conclude their group stage campaign with the same number of points as Pakistan, while Canada and Ireland will each have two points. Pakistan will also conclude with the same number of points.

India will have the opportunity to directly qualify for the Super Eight under the circumstances that were previously described, while the United States of America and Pakistan will each have four points.

In this scenario, it will be imperative to contemplate the Net Run Rate (NRR). In order for the Green Shirts to achieve success, they must win their match against Ireland by a significant margin and anticipate that the United States of America will lose their matches against India and Ireland by a significant margin.

Pakistan encountered challenges in their pursuit of the 107-run target early on due to their inability to strike a boundary in the first four overs of the match. Saim Ayub promptly retired to the pavilion after scoring only six runs, leaving the Green Shirts with a tally of 20-1 after 4.2 overs. After a period of time had elapsed, Saim Ayub departed.

Nevertheless, Pakistan maintained a cautious approach,

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam formed a partnership that resulted in the accumulation of 63 runs.

Rizwan, who had scored 53 runs off 53 deliveries, remained on the field and guided Pakistan to victory by pursuing the goal in 17.3 overs, despite the fact that Azam was out for 33 runs. The victory of Pakistan was made possible by Rizwan’s performance.

The Pakistani bowlers were able to dominate the day in the early stages of the first innings, while the Canadian hitters were unable to respond to the assault they were launching. The Green Shirts were able to limit Canada to a score of 106-7 while they were playing in New York, as per Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf. The involvement of these actors facilitated this.

Aaron Johnson achieved 52 runs for Canada, a daring feat, with the assistance of eight boundaries. While confronting 44 balls, he accomplished this. He executed this action during the game.

Amir and Rauf each claimed two wickets, while Shaheen and Naseem were able to claim only one wicket each. Both Rauf and Amir were effective in their endeavors to capture two wickets.

