Watch Pathan Movie on iBOMMA [480p, 720p, 1080p, 4k]

Published

1 hour ago

on

(CTN News) – Shahrukh Khan’s Most Awaited Film, Pathan, which audiences have been waiting for, just hit theatres; you can check its further details. There’s been a long wait for Pathan Film 2023, which already hit theaters on 25 January 2023.

If you haven’t watched the Film, watch the super awaited film with Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone Pathan on iBOMMA. Keep reading to learn more about how to watch Shahrukh Khan Pathan Film in 2023.

Pathan Today Box Office Earnings

Intriguingly, Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand produced this film. The crime and thriller Pathan, produced by Yash Raj Films and starring Shahrukh Khan, will be seen by the public on January 25, 2023.

Here, we’re letting you know that Pathan Day 4 Box Office Collection is predicted to total 120 Crores.

Movie Name Pathan (2023)
Artists Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham
Movie Size 300MB, 700MB, 1.5GB
Movie Type Action, Spy Thriller
OTT Platform Amazon Prime Video
Quality 480p, 720p, 1080p, 4K
Format Mp4, MKV, AVI, MPEG
Duration 2h 26m

Pathan Full Movie Download iBOMMA(2023)

iBOMMA, a highly popular website for illegal movie downloads, has leaked Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan movie. These torrent sites have Bollywood, South Indian, and Hollywood movies in HD, Full HD, and 4K.

iBOMMA has South Indian movies for adults and kids, including romantic, action, thriller, and horror movies. Stay away from torrent sites if you want to watch Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan movie.

Shahrukh Khan Pathan Movie Download iBOMMA

On iBOMMA, you can download Shahrukh Khan’s new movie Pathan in 1080p for free.

iBOMMAis a pirated site that leaks movies illegally by violating copyright laws. Users can download HD, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil movies online for free. iBOMMA lets users watch and download movies for free.

Pathaan Full Movie Leaked Online

Pathan Movie Full Cast iBOMMA 2023

Pathan’s budget is estimated to be around 250 crores. It’s a big-budget film with a lot of Bollywood stars.

Here’s the Pathan Film Cast 2023.

  • Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan
  • Deepika Padukone
  • John Abraham as Shabir Ansari
  • Ashutosh Rana as Col. Sunil Luthra
  • Siddhant Ghegadmal
  • Gavie Chahal as Captain Abrar
  • Gautam Rode
  • Dimple Kapadia
  • Shaji Chaudhary
  • Salman Khan as Avinash Singh
  • Hritik Roshan as Kabir Dhaliwal

Pathan Movie OTT Release Date 2023

Those who want to know about the Shahrukh Khan Pathan Movie OTT Release Date of 2023 should know.

The Shahrukh Khan Pathan Film can be watched on Disney + Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Sony LIV if you subscribe to Disney + Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Sony LIV. OTT platforms charge a fee to subscribe. It’s an action thriller movie called Pathan Movie.

It’ll take a few days for Pathan Movie to be watched on the OTT platform because the film will be released on 25th January 2023. After a few days, it’ll be available on OTT. We’ll have to wait until Pathan comes out.

(Disclaimer: chiangraitimes.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)
