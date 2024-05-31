Enhanced Security for ICC T20 World Cup India vs Pakistan Match in New York

(CTN News) – The governor of New York has stated that security precautions will be “elevated” for the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup, particularly for the flagship match between India vs Pakistan at Eisenhower Park on Long Island.

South Asian rivals will face off on June 9 at Nassau County Stadium in Eisenhower Park, Long Island. The Group A match will likely sell out, bringing tens of thousands of cricket fans to New York.

“In preparation for the @cricketworldcup, my team has been working with federal & local law enforcement to keep attendees safe,” Governor Kathy Hochul wrote in a post on X on Wednesday, but added that “no credible threat at this time”.

Special focus on the India vs Pakistan match at Eisenhower Park

Hochul stated that she had requested state police to increase security measures, which the state will “continue to monitor” during the event run-up.

However, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder stated that the police force will not take any chances.

“When you’ve got a game and a crowd as big as this, everything is credible,” he told CBS News.

Ryder stated that the World Cup got a warning from ISIL in Afghanistan in April, as well as more specific threats about the India vs Pakistan match and that his department has taken “many, many precautions”.

“As well as making sure that the stadium and the surrounding Eisenhower Park are safe, the parking areas are safe, the watch areas are safe, we also are adding 100 additional police officers to our normal staffing for the rest of the county, just as a precaution,” he stated to CBS News.

“We will go through every fine detail when it comes to the security and safety of the residents here in Nassau County,” Ryder stated.

Historic event marking the first ICC World Cup hosted in the US.

“I can guarantee you this is the largest security we’ve ever had to do in this county’s history, and I can also guarantee you the safest place to be in Nassau County on June 9 will be inside that stadium.”

According to a New York City Police Department alert quoted by ABC News, the game could be perceived as an opportunity for radicals to perpetrate acts of violence or disturbance.

The advisory stated that recent pro-ISIS messaging targeting the India vs Pakistan match highlights the need for increased monitoring among security partners.

For the first time, the United States and the West Indies will host an ICC World Cup, with half of the 16 matches in the US at the purpose-built modular stadium in New York.

The tournament’s first game, between Sri Lanka and South Africa in Group D, will be played in New York on June 3. The host nation’s match against India will follow on June 12.