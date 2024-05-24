Connect with us

Google Doodle Celebrates Chilaquiles Breakfast
Google Doodle Celebrates Chilaquiles Breakfast
Google Doodle Celebrates Breakfast at Chilaquiles: Image Google Doodle

Thursday’s Google Doodle features Chilaquiles, a classic tortilla-based Mexican delicacy. The original recipe for the breakfast and brunch favorite was widely distributed 62 years ago.

“The phrase ‘chilaquiles’ derives from the Aztec language Nahuatl, which means ‘chilis and greens.’ The predominance of corn in North America prompted people to explore for ways to repurpose stale tortillas, according to Google’s website.

“They discovered magic by frying tortilla strips and sautéing them in salsa. The breakfast dish evolved into these fried tortilla strips topped with cream, queso fresco, onions, and avocado.”

The Google Doodle animated artwork depicts the meal, with a fried egg on top and a dish surrounded by peppers.

The majority of the letters of the word “Google” are composed of tortilla strips, with the “Os” being egg yolk and red onion.

Chilaquiles are a traditional Mexican delicacy consisting of crispy tortilla chips slathered in a delicious red or green salsa. It’s a hearty, delicious meal that’s popular for breakfast or brunch.

Toppings for chilaquiles include crumbled queso fresco, shredded chicken, sliced avocado, and crema. They are a fantastic way to transform stale tortilla chips into a filling, spicy, and hearty dinner.

Whether you favor the brilliant red salsa or the tangy green tomatillo version, chilaquiles give powerful Mexican flavors with each bite.

Google Doodles are entertaining, temporary changes to the Google logo on the search engine’s home page. They use images and animations to commemorate holidays, events, achievements, and noteworthy historical personalities.

The drawings frequently feature interactive games or animations that you may play directly from the homepage. Google began adding doodles in 1998, with the first being a stick figure drawing behind the second “o” to commemorate the Burning Man festival.

Since then, Google has created more than 5,000 doodles for various occasions throughout the world. Doodles add a joyful, creative element to the search experience while honoring the people, events, and experiences that define our world.

