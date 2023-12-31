Connect with us

Thailand Politics

Pita Limjaroenrat Clinches Isaan Poll's Politician of the Year Title in Resounding Victory
Advertisement

News Thailand Politics

The Killing of Thai Workers By Hamas Spurns Anti-Muslim Hate in Thailand

Thailand Politics

Thailand's Ruling Party Elects Thaksin Shinawatra's Daughter as New Leader

Thailand Politics

How to Register to Vote for Social Security Check Qualifications on October 31, 2023

Thailand Politics

Thai Social Security Office allocates 207 million baht for the historic board election

Thailand Politics

Thailand's Move Forward Party Names New Leader Amid Political Challenges

Thailand Politics

Thailand Court Rejects Petition to Renominate Pita Limjaroenrat as PM

Thailand Politics

Thailand's Election Commission Says Top PM Candidate May Have Broken Election Law

Thailand Politics

Thailand Schedules General Election For May 7, 2023

Thailand Politics Trending News

Thailand's PM Prayuth Survives his fourth Vote of Confidence

Thailand Politics

Bangkok’s Plan To Become The Venice Of The East... Again!

Thailand Politics

Thailand Becomes 1st Asian Country To Legalize Cannabis, But With A Catch

News Thailand Politics

Democrat Party Apologizes to 14 Victims Sexually Abused By Former Deputy Leader

News Thailand Politics

Thailand Steps Up Efforts Against Human Trafficking

Thailand Politics

Thai Government Defends Its Use of Lese Majeste Law

News Thailand Politics

Court Orders Watch Scandal Information Released to News Media

News Thailand Politics

Former Junta Law Protects Gen. Prayut from Disclosing Assets

News Thailand Politics

Much Needed Police Reforms in Thailand Years Behind Schedule

News Thailand Politics

Attorney Files Complaint Against Police Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn

News Thailand Politics

Thai Prime Minister Challenged to Boxing Match for Premiership

Thailand Politics

Pita Limjaroenrat Clinches Isaan Poll’s Politician of the Year Title in Resounding Victory

Published

3 days ago

on

Pita Limjaroenrat Clinches Isaan Poll's Politician of the Year Title in Resounding Victory

(CTN News) – Isaan Poll’s high-octane survey named former Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat the year’s most coveted politician.

Out of 2,156 respondents in the Northeast who were 18 years old or older, Pita Limjaroenrat garnered an impressive 34% of the vote, propelling him to the forefront of the political race.

Join forces According to Professor Sutin Wianwiwat, who is in charge of Isaan Poll, the survey, which ran from July 14–16 and December 18–25, covered 12 different areas in an exhaustive search for the year’s most remarkable people, organisations, and achievements.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin Earns Respectable 9.5% in Isaan Poll’s Politician of the Year Race

After a wild ride of results, the former MFP leader was named Politician of the Year, while Paetongtarn Shinawatra, head of the Pheu Thai Party, came in last with 15%. A prominent political figure, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, managed to secure a respectable 9.5%.

The list of honours didn’t end there; with 12.5% of the vote, PTT Plc was named Organisation for Society of the Year, with the Mirror Foundation coming in second at 11.8 and CP Group third at 3.8%.

Social activists of the year were Chuwit Kamolvisit (9.7%), Panadda Wongphudee nicknamed Boom (9.5%), and Rangsiman Rome (4.5%).

It also shone a light on the media landscape. With 36.3% of the vote, Channel 3 HD was voted TV Station of the Year. Channel 7 HD came in second with 18.6%, and Thairath TV came in third with 12%.

Thairath took home 33% of the vote for Newspaper/Website of the Year, with Matichon coming in second with 10.1% and Dailynews in third with 9.3%. The written word also found its champions.

The glitz and glamour of the entertainment business was front and center as Bella Ranee Campen reigned as Actress of the Year (17.6%) and Nadech Kugimiya was crowned Actor of the Year (13.8%). In music, Male Singer of the Year went to Monkaen Kaenkhoon (31.1%) and Female Singer of the Year went to Tai Orathai (24.8%).

SEE ALSO: Pita Limjaroenrat’s Supporters Rally in Bangkok Ahead of PM Vote
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

ibomma and ibomma telugu movies