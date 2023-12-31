Pita Limjaroenrat Clinches Isaan Poll’s Politician of the Year Title in Resounding Victory

(CTN News) – Isaan Poll’s high-octane survey named former Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat the year’s most coveted politician.

Out of 2,156 respondents in the Northeast who were 18 years old or older, Pita Limjaroenrat garnered an impressive 34% of the vote, propelling him to the forefront of the political race.

Join forces According to Professor Sutin Wianwiwat, who is in charge of Isaan Poll, the survey, which ran from July 14–16 and December 18–25, covered 12 different areas in an exhaustive search for the year’s most remarkable people, organisations, and achievements.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin Earns Respectable 9.5% in Isaan Poll’s Politician of the Year Race

After a wild ride of results, the former MFP leader was named Politician of the Year, while Paetongtarn Shinawatra, head of the Pheu Thai Party, came in last with 15%. A prominent political figure, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, managed to secure a respectable 9.5%.

The list of honours didn’t end there; with 12.5% of the vote, PTT Plc was named Organisation for Society of the Year, with the Mirror Foundation coming in second at 11.8 and CP Group third at 3.8%.

Social activists of the year were Chuwit Kamolvisit (9.7%), Panadda Wongphudee nicknamed Boom (9.5%), and Rangsiman Rome (4.5%).

It also shone a light on the media landscape. With 36.3% of the vote, Channel 3 HD was voted TV Station of the Year. Channel 7 HD came in second with 18.6%, and Thairath TV came in third with 12%.

Thairath took home 33% of the vote for Newspaper/Website of the Year, with Matichon coming in second with 10.1% and Dailynews in third with 9.3%. The written word also found its champions.

The glitz and glamour of the entertainment business was front and center as Bella Ranee Campen reigned as Actress of the Year (17.6%) and Nadech Kugimiya was crowned Actor of the Year (13.8%). In music, Male Singer of the Year went to Monkaen Kaenkhoon (31.1%) and Female Singer of the Year went to Tai Orathai (24.8%).