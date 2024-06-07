Thailand’s Resort Town of Pattaya Records 4 Balcony Deaths in One Month

On Wednesday night, a German man died after falling from a luxury hotel in Pattaya, Thailand. This is the fourth time this month that a person has died after falling in this coastal town.

At around 10 p.m., the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation’s radio center was notified of the incident at the Hilton Pattaya on Pattaya Beach in Tambon Nong Phrue.

Tourist police, local police, and rescue workers came on the scene and discovered a gathering of bystanders. Staff at a nearby shopping complex erected barriers to block off the area.

The body of the 57-year-old visitor, whose name has been withheld pending notification of family, was discovered face-up on the ground around 10 metres from the gates. Covering the body was a white tent.

The man had stayed on the hotel’s 33rd floor. Officers searched his room and discovered no evidence of a struggle or ransacking, only allergy medication.

Witnesses informed authorities that they witnessed the man fall from the room. His body struck a plant pot in front of the mall’s entrance, stunning witnesses.

Pol Col Nawin Theerawit, chief of Pattaya City Police, stated that an inquiry is underway to determine the actual reason of the occurrence. Forensic officers have been dispatched to gather evidence.

The German national became the fourth person to die in Pattaya this month.

Previous incidences have involved a 23-year-old Thai man falling from a hotel on June 1, a 38-year-old Russian man falling from a condominium on June 3, and a 43-year-old American man falling from a hotel balcony on June 4th.

In recent years, Pattaya, Thailand has had a disturbing increase in balcony deaths, particularly among tourists. These events frequently involve persons falling off hotel or apartment balconies.

The reasons range from accidents to alleged foul play or even suicide. However, alcohol and drugs frequently play a role. Poorly designed balconies and low safety standards exacerbate the situation.

Local governments and hotel owners face criticism for failing to install tighter safety measures. Tourists should take caution, avoid drinking excessively, and be aware of their surroundings.

These terrible instances illustrate the critical need for improved safety standards in high-rise lodgings.