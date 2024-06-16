Lamine Yamal, 16, Is The Youngest Player To Compete At The Euros

(CTN News) – Under the circumstances, Lamine Yamal would become the youngest player in the history of the European Championship if he were to be selected to start for Spain in their opening encounter, which will take place on Saturday against Croatia.

The squad that will be competing in the event is going to be Croatia. It is because of this that he will enter the record books as the youngest player in the history of the European Championship.

He has never before taken part in a competition of this nature in his entire life. He has never done so before.

Lamine Yamal is trying for the first time in his life.

Polish international Kacper Kozlowski, who participated in the Euro 2020 tournament when he was 17 years and 246 days old, may be eclipsed by the Barcelona winger. Kozlowski was competing in Germany at the time.

The Polish player is likely to be surpassed by the winger, and it is likely that this will happen. Although the Barcelona winger is only 16 years and 338 days old, the fact that he is already playing does not change the fact that he is already playing. In 2004, Johan Vonlanthen established a new record for the youngest player to score a goal in the European Championships. He was the player who set the record.

Lamine Yamal has the potential to overtake Vonlanthen and become the youngest player to ever accomplish this feat. There is a probability that this will happen. In order for Yamal to accomplish this feat, he will need to be successful in scoring during the competition that is currently taking place in Germany.

During the match that was being played between Switzerland and France, Vonlanthen was the one who was in charge of conducting the match.

His breakout season at Barcelona has been nothing short of fantastic. This is mostly down to the fact that Lamine Yamal made his debut with the Catalan giants during the 2023-24 game season.

It is possible to attribute this to the fact that he became a member of the Catalan giants during his first season. The Catalan club was the one that he made his debut with when he was fifteen years old. It was his very first time participating in a game for the team.

Lamine Yamal performed for Spain for the first time last September.

Lamine Yamal was really excited about this opportunity. When the previous year was just getting started, this opportunity presented itself. During the qualifying match for Euro 2024, which was played against Georgia, he made history by becoming the youngest player in Spain’s history to score a goal.

This match was played against Georgia. Despite the fact that Georgia was the opponent, this objective was completely accomplished.

At a significant competition that took place at the World Cup in Germany in 2006, the Croatian captain, Luka Modric, made his tournament debut. The competition took place in the year 2006. Since Lamine Yamal had not yet been born at the time when these awful events took place, he was not present. Modric attained the age of 38 shortly after that time period, which was about that time.

“When I hear that kind of thing, I feel like I’m really old,” Modric said in response to the statement. “I wish I could travel back in time.”

“Everyone will see him as the greatest danger for Spain. He’s got great potential and a great career in front of him.”

