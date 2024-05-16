Imran Khan Live Via Video Link

The Supreme Court has resumed hearing a lawsuit involving revisions to accountability rules, with former Prime Minister Imran Khan appearing via video link as the petitioner.

The anticipated development comes after the Supreme Court, which heard the case about the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) legislation on Tuesday, directed the federal and Punjab governments to enable Imran khan’s attendance on Thursday via video link from Adiala jail.

Justice Athar Minallah, a member of the five-member bench considering the issue, stated that the top court could not deny the ex-premier an audience if he wanted to appear before it on the matter.

Today, the bench, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and including Justices Aminuddin Khan, Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Athar Minallah, and Hasan Azhar Rizvi, continued hearing the case.

According to a Dawn correspondent, Imran Khan appeared via video call wearing a blue shalwar kameez.

The prior hearing was shown live, but today’s is not.

Imran Khan is in jail in many instances, and this is his first public appearance since his arrest from Zaman Park in August last year in the Toshakhana case, despite Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar’s worries over the Supreme Court’s directions.

Imran Khan criticized the NAB amendments, claiming they favored privileged persons and legitimized corruption.

The petition contended that the new amendments tend to dismiss corruption proceedings against the president, prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers while providing an alternative for convicted public office holders to overturn their convictions.

Following 53 sessions, the Supreme Court announced a 2-1 decision in September last year, reviving corruption cases against abandoned public office holders due to revisions and deeming Imran’s petition maintainable.

The following month, a five-judge SC bench heard intra-court appeals (ICAs) against its September 15 decision, which barred accountability courts from issuing final findings in graft cases.

In a subsequent hearing, CJP Isa advised that the procedures be resumed if the council could “make a solid case” for doing so, as the earlier proceedings did not meet the requirements set by the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023.

It then began hearing the ICAs on Tuesday, directing officials to arrange Imran Khan’s appearance before the Supreme Court via video link as a petitioner.

The Supreme Court was met with several ICAs filed by the federal government and a private individual, Zuhair Ahmed Siddiqui, who was suspected of corruption but was not a party to the NAB constitutional challenge.