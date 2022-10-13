International Day Of The Girl Invites Barbie To Reflect On Her 250 Careers

(CTN News) – On the International Day Of The Girl, As a 63-year-old, Barbie is planning to get into the NFT game with the help of a Serena Williams-backed global brand that has been endorsed by Bill Clinton.

As of today is International Day Of The Girl, Barbie has occupied 250 different careers since she was first created in 1959. Barbie is now getting in on the NFT game.

But she’s getting it with Serena Williams’ help, as part of her continuing efforts to maintain her entrepreneurial ambition and celebrate her versatility.

International Day Of The Girl:

The International Day of the Girl celebrations on October 11, Mattel’s parent company announced that in conjunction with Boss Beauties, a woman-led global brand backed by Offline Ventures, its Barbie brand has once again partnered with the brand.

Founder Randi Zuckerberg, the Female Founders Fund, the global ad agency Wieden+Kennedy, and Serena Williams’ Serena Ventures are launching a collection of collectible non-fungible tokens that will be released later this year “to inspire the next generation of leaders and dreamers.”

In a joint press release issued by Mattel and Boss Beauties, it has been revealed International Day Of The Gir that Boss Beauties and Barbie have collaborated to create 15,000 unique Barbie NFT portraits for collectors to purchase and trade.

Combining Boss Beauties’ signature branding style with the iconic look of the now-legendary fashion doll. It is planned that each digital piece of art will showcase Barbie in one of her many careers-from astronaut to archeologist to beekeeper and more-in celebration of the brand achieving 250 careers.

There is no doubt that Barbie is the original brand of girl empowerment. Since 1964, Barbie & Dolls has been reminding girls on International Day Of The Girl everywhere that they can be anything they want.

Whether it’s a CEO, a chef, or a scientist,” stated Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls at Mattel.

In celebration of the 250 career paths represented in the Barbie line, which coincides with International Day of the Girl, we are proud to offer some of these paths in a new and exciting way as a result of our collaboration with Boss Beauties on a digital art piece celebrating our mutual passion for championing the next generation of female leaders.

It has been a special honor for Lisa Mayer, CEO and co-founder of Boss Beauties, to re-partner with the legacy brand, especially as a woman who played with Barbie countless times when she was a child.

Mayer said, “Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would have the courage one day to start a company that would eventually collaborate with Barbie to inspire girls all over the world,” adding that she was a dream come true.

As part of our brand’s commitment to supporting women and girls to be all they want to be, it is so important for us to make this announcement on International Day of the Girl.

