The Inter Miami Team Defeats Philadelphia Without Messi And Suarez

(CTN News) – Tata Martino’s face after the whistle was superb. As with everyone else who witnessed Inter Miami’s remarkable 2-1 road win over the Philadelphia Union, the coach appeared shocked.

As a result of David Ruiz and Tomas Aviles being sent off for two yellow cards, Miami was reduced to nine men at the end of the match. There was no appearance from Lionel Messi or Luis Suarez.

In the 94th minute, stoppage time substitute Leo Afonso took a risky shot that found the net to win the game.

Martino says “nine times out of ten, we end up losing that game.” Despite our weaknesses, we won with hard effort and character.

MLS Eastern Conference leader Inter Miami.

They won the game with 38 points—11 wins, three defeats, and five ties.

Scoring those three points was pleasing because Messi, Suarez, and Matias Rojas would miss Inter Miami for a month for the Copa America with their national teams.

The win was very important for the whole team,” said Inter Miami midfielder Julian Gressel, who scored his first goal of the season in the 47th minute. The goal was Gressel’s first of the season. “It boosts us confidence. Newcomers are making an impact off the bench. Take our chances when we get them and move down to ten men, then nine. This bodes well. Again, we handed up an early goal, but we kept going.

Mikael Uhre scored in the third minute to give the Union an early lead despite Daniel Gazdag and Julian Carranza being absent. Uhre shot past Drake Callender after beating his defender.

Inter Miami trailed 1-0 at halftime. Next, Inter Miami attacked the left side of the field. Benjamin Cremaschi received and passed the ball to Gressel after Jordi Alba and Leo Campana connected.

Inter Miami is down a man after Ruiz’s second yellow card.

Like his predecessor, Tomas Aviles was expelled and Inter Miami handed a second yellow card after kicking the ball away from a Philadelphia player during a throw-in.

Miami had nine players but had to play the final five minutes of regulation and stoppage time.

In the 90th minute, Afonso replaced Campana and chose to keep the ball rather than pass it to Cremaschi, who was racing at full speed. He sneaked past Union defender Jakob Glesnes. He scored the game-winning goal against Oliver Semmle in a one-on-one situation.

Boca Raton native Afonso said, “It’s an amazing feeling, hard to put words to it.” “I’m immensely grateful and blessed. One player on the road, but thrilled to score.”

When asked if he would cede to Cremaschi, Afonso said:

I cut to my left when I saw the defender losing pace and biting in. As I came closer, I saw Benja wasn’t keeping up with me on the run. After that, the keeper arrived, and I placed it in his right side’s small opening.

If that wasn’t in the net, people would doubt my judgment. It was successful, therefore we won away from home. It feels fantastic. The Inter Miami men in pink won despite missing Messi and Suarez, two of the league’s top scorers, making the experience even more spectacular. Along with injured colleagues Fede Redondo and Diego Gomez, Rojas was absent.

He said, “Our entire squad was not here, and it was clear from the beginning of the game that we missed them, that presence.” “As the game progressed, we became more aggressive.”

Martino and his team knew this stretch of the season would be challenging owing to key players missing the Copa America and Olympics since the summer.

Before the game, the coach said the club had enough depth to compete. He didn’t expect the Union game to end with nine players. We respect this victory because of the circumstances, Martino said.

SEE ALSO:

Bryson DeChambeau Wins The U.S. Open; Tony Finau’s Triple Bogey Ends His Tournament