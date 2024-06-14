Best-Kept Secrets for Sealing Business Deals

Business Deals: Whether you’re selling insurance, used cars, or medical services, you must learn how to schmooze your prospects. Small things, such as the way you dress, can make a significant difference in your conversion rates.

After a long consideration, we’ve decided to share some of our best-kept secrets for sealing any deal. Keep in mind these tricks don’t have anything to do with traditional marketing and sales. Instead, we want to focus on your presentation, the way you communicate, and all these other small details.

Best Deal-Closing Tricks

These tricks revolve around your physical appearance, presentation, but also the way you handle negotiations. As a business owner, you must learn how to showcase your product or service and determine potential client’s pain points.

Think About Fashion

The first thing people notice about you is the way you dress. Small fashion mistakes are perhaps the biggest detriment to your success, even though many business owners don’t realize that. Although traditional suits and ties are the safe bet, we urge you to step out of your comfort zone every once in a while.

Follow the latest trends unless the current fashion is too tacky. Try different colors and patterns and, if necessary, hire a professional to help you out with your wardrobe. Expensive clothes, in particular, convey success, so when you wear something fancy, people will organically gravitate toward you.

Paint Your Walls

Similar to the way you dress, you can leave a nice impression by painting your office walls. Not only does a fresh color show attention to detail, but it can also attract foot traffic. This is especially valuable for retail stores.

Unless there’s some specific regulation that prevents you from getting a new coat of paint, we suggest you experiment with the colors. Adjust the palette according to your business. For example, if you’re a doctor, it would be wise to focus on bland tones. Alternatively, if you wish to convey the feeling of young and funky, go crazy with colors.

Consider Your Health

Staying on the topic of appearance, you need to pay attention to your health. Although most people will understand bags under your eyes are a sign of hard work, it might still dissuade them from purchasing your services.

Vital business owner conveys security and trust. Subconsciously, a prospect will feel better cooperating with you. So, eat and sleep properly and address any health issues you might have as soon as possible. Besides appearance, better health will allow you to work harder and grow your brand faster.

Showcase Awards

If you’re a doctor, a lawyer, or a consultant, the best way to sell a service is by showcasing expertise. And what better way to leave an impression than by showing your degrees and certifications? Hanging them around the office will show prospects that you’ve finished school and, more importantly, the kind of school you’ve finished.

You might also consider showing your latest award plaque. Remember that you can order these items online and put whichever description you desire. Even if it’s a fake plaque (i.e., Businessman of the Year), the potential client in your office won’t know that.

“Figure People Out”

The best negotiators understand the meaning behind words. They don’t necessarily get caught up in what prospects tell them. Instead, they try to figure out their internal desires.

For example, a person in raggedy clothes buying the most expensive car in the shop might be looking for confirmation. Or, a client starting a legal process against their family might not be interested in financial compensation but is doing it out of spite.

You’ll have much more leverage during negotiations by figuring out these internal desires. The prospect will feel that you “get them,” which can make all the difference when they have to choose between several options.

Offer Options

No matter what we’re talking about, you should always provide options to your clients. Offer them a custom solution according to their desires or provide several payment plans. Flexibility during negotiations will ensure that future clients get the solutions they want, delivered in a preferred manner.

Deflate Your Price

Price is often the thing that makes or breaks a deal, especially if a person didn’t find you via word-of-mouth. Given that a client perceives you as a “generic solution,” he’s quick to seek another provider if the price isn’t right. Because of that, you should use tactics that will make your price seem lower than it is.

The best way to do this is by talking about extra features. By making people think your product or service has a much bigger value than it actually does, you can justify your prices. You can compare your solution against competitors to demonstrate its dominance or talk about your superior results.

If it feels that a person is interested in your service but doesn’t have the money, you should offer a payment plan. This will make the financial burden more bearable.

Conclusion

Closing a deal is an art. That being said, you don’t become an artist overnight; it takes years to hone the required skills. Luckily, as long as you follow the tricks in this article, you should be able to expedite your growth.

