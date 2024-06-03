Connect with us

World News Ukraine War

Ukraine's Zelensky Accuses China of Disrupting Peace Summit
Advertisement

World News

Global Unemployment to Decline Slightly In 2024 - UN Agency Reports

World News

Pope Francis Apologises for "Faggotness" Comment

World News

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico Recovering Assassination Attempt

News Business World News

As US Looks to Seize Russia's Assets China Dumps US Treasury Bonds

World News

Five Illegal Migrants Dead After Failed English Channel Crossing

World News

UK to Send the First Migrant Flight to Rwanda in 10-12 Weeks

World News

Amsterdam Tells Tourist to “Stay Away” as it Battles Mass Tourism

News Learning World News

Climbers Turing Mount Everest into a Mountain of Garbage

World News

Europol Raids JuicyFields Cannabis Platform Seizing 2.6 Billion Euros in Assets

News Sports World News

"The Juice" OJ Simpson Dies After Long Battle with Cancer

World News

Pope Francis Calls Transition Surgery an Assault on Human Dignity

World News

Planes Collide While on the Ground at Britain's Heathrow Airport

World News

Russia Probes Possible US Links to Recent Terrorist Attacks

Legal News World News

School Boards in Canada Sue Social Media Giants Seeking $4bn in Damages

News World News

WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Wins Temporary Reprieve From US Extradition

World News

Gunmen Who Killed 133 People in Moscow Captured Near Ukraine Border

News World News

Catherine, Princess of Wales 42 Announces She Has Cancer

World News

Gunmen Storm Concert in Moscow Killing at Least 40 and Injuring Over 100

World News

Ireland's First Openly Gay Prime Minister Leo Varadkar Quits

World News

Ukraine’s Zelensky Accuses China of Disrupting Peace Summit

Avatar of CTN News

Published

22 seconds ago

on

Ukraine's Zelensky Accuses China of Disrupting Peace Summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky: CNN Image

On Sunday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky accused China of working hard to prevent countries from attending a peace talks, which Beijing has publicly criticized for not including Russia.

Zelensky made the statements during a security gathering in Singapore, where he hoped to raise support for the conference and advocate for additional military aid for Ukraine, which has been losing ground to Russian soldiers.

“China, unfortunately, is working hard today to prevent countries from coming to the peace summit,” Zelensky told reporters on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue, which brings together defense experts from across the world.

Beijing believes the summit “should have the recognition of Russia and Ukraine, equal participation of all parties, and fair discussion of all peace plans,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a press conference. “Otherwise, it is difficult for the conference to play a substantive role in restoring peace,” she stated.

Biden and China’s Jinping absent

Zelensky also voiced dissatisfaction that “some world leaders” had not signed up for the meeting, with China indicating that Xi Jinping will not go and US President Joe Biden still to commit.

China stated that it would be “difficult” for it to attend if Russia did not participate, something Ukraine has denied.

Kyiv expects that the peace summit would provide wide international support for its vision of the parameters required to halt Russia’s war.

On Sunday, Zelensky announced that more than 100 countries and organizations had signed up for the meeting, and he invited Asia-Pacific states to join.

The peace meeting risks being overshadowed if prominent Ukraine supporter Biden, who is currently running for president against Donald Trump and has made no indication that he will attend, does not show up.

Zelensky described China as “a tool in Putin’s hands,” accusing Russia of utilizing Chinese influence and diplomats to derail the peace talks.

While China claims to be a neutral party in the Ukraine war, it has faced criticism for neglecting to denounce Moscow’s attack.

On Sunday, Zelensky met with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on the sidelines of the Singapore Security Forum. Zelensky stated that they had a “very good” encounter.

Bilateral security agreement

In a post on X, Zelensky stated that the duo addressed “the defense needs of our country, bolstering Ukraine’s air defense system, the F-16 coalition, and the drafting of a bilateral security agreement.”

According to a summary of the meeting, Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder stated Austin underlined unwavering US support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. He reaffirmed the US commitment to maintaining the strong support of a coalition of over fifty countries to help Ukraine defend its freedom,” Ryder stated.

The meeting occurred after Washington opted to partially ease limits on using US-supplied missiles to strike within Russia, which Zelensky hailed as a “step forward”.

Zelensky and Austin last met in December in Washington, where Zelensky made a last-ditch request for US funding before it ran out.

Following months of political bickering, the US Congress approved a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine in April, allowing the country’s outgunned military to receive desperately needed weapons.

Chinese Defense Spokesman Wu Qian told AFP that he was unaware of any plans for Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun to meet with Zelensky in Singapore. Ukraine is battling to contain a Russian ground incursion in the Kharkiv region, where Moscow just scored its largest territorial gains in 18 months.

Russia’s assets to bolster Ukraine War

Zelensky has been touring European countries in recent days, requesting more military supplies for Ukrainian troops and warning them of the dangers if they show any symptoms of exhaustion from the conflict.

“It is very important for Ukrainians that the world does not get tired… that the world understands that it cannot get tired of the war launched by the aggressor,” Zelensky told reporters on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s allies are grappling with how to extract funds from frozen Russian assets to bolster Kyiv’s war effort, a topic that is becoming more pressing as Russia gains territory on the battlefield and the outlook for Ukraine’s public finances worsens.

At the top of the agenda as financial officials from the Group of Seven affluent democracies meet in Stresa to discuss what to do with the frozen Russian central bank reserves in reaction to the invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine and many of its supporters have asked for the seizure of US$260 billion in Russian assets frozen outside the country following the February 24, 2022 invasion.

However, European officials have refused, citing legal and financial stability concerns. The majority of the frozen assets are located in Europe.

Source: AFP
Related Topics:
Avatar of CTN News

The CTNNews editorial team comprises seasoned journalists and writers dedicated to delivering accurate, timely news coverage. They possess a deep understanding of current events, ensuring insightful analysis. With their expertise, the team crafts compelling stories that resonate with readers, keeping them informed on global happenings.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Advertise here

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies