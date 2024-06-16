Connect with us

Bryson DeChambeau Wins The U.S. Open; Tony Finau's Triple Bogey Ends His Tournament
Bryson DeChambeau
Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after a birdie on the 11th hole during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Pinehurst, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)

(CTN News) – In just eighteen holes, Bryson DeChambeau won the US Open.

DeChambeau shot a 3-under 67 on Saturday at Pinehurst No. 2, taking a commanding lead and raising his week’s total to 7-under-par. At 4-under-par, he is three strokes clear of Patrick Cantlay, Matthieu Pavon, and Rory McIlroy.

Bryson DeChambeau played a solid round. He was in contention to win the first two majors this year, but had to settle for a tie for sixth and a single second at the Masters and PGA Championship. His first major championship triumph came in the 2020 U.S.

Open at Winged Foot, and he is currently chasing his second. There were no supporters on the course when the round was run in the epidemic. After a year, Bryson DeChambeau followers began to criticize and attack him frequently. He was the fan base’s sweetheart on Saturday, drawing a ton of support all afternoon long.

I find it to be really important. It was a very different landscape three years ago. I tried to show myself to everyone as who I am. DeChambeau claims, “I could have done a lot of things better and I didn’t do it the proper way.”

“I am fortunate to be part of an exceptional team that will assist me in achieving success in the areas of social media, content creation, and overall life philosophy.” From all of these experiences, I have gained a fresh outlook and the ability to showcase my unique personality to the world, creating entertainment value for them.

Similarly to most of Bryson DeChambeau’s initiatives,

Saturday was not without its hurdles. It looks like he is still recovering from a hip ailment on his right.

When he moved to the back nine, DeChambeau asked for help from a physiotherapist, who treated him in between strokes.

It was, in fact, harder to take a few pictures. It meets my needs satisfactorily. It has been in my possession for a considerable amount of time. According to Bryson DeChambeau , it appeared out of the blue.

After driving the golf ball 359 yards, Bryson DeChambeau and the physiotherapist were spotted by NBC drone cameras in the forests next to the No. 11 hole.

“I concentrated on certain issues and worked diligently during the two weeks following the PGA.” DeChambeau claims, “I was unable to actually get any sleep.” “I’ve been exerting a small amount of personal and horse pressure.” So that’s what’s going to happen.

Reminiscent of the Players Championship event in March, when Scottie Scheffler had to have surgery for a neck injury he had incurred during a round, was the scene.

On Saturday, DeChambeau started the round one stroke behind leader Ludvig Åberg at 4 under, tied with Cantlay and Thomas Detry. At three under, the other three contenders were McIlroy, Pavon, and Tony Finau.

Pavon took the lead with a six-under-par total, but his back-nine 37 was ultimately his downfall. Six under par was McIlroy’s score before he destroyed holes 15 and 17. Cantlay finished the round with a score of 70, one stroke under par on the back nine.

Last are Cantlay, Pavon, Bryson DeChambeau, and McIlroy.

“I am essentially in the same situation as last year as we approach the final day of classes at LACC.” McIlroy said, “I’ve seen this situation a lot, so it’s not entirely unfamiliar. Maybe tomorrow I’ll be able to play the kind of golf I need to play in order to improve on my prior performance.”

Finau and Aberg met an uncharacteristically identical end when, in quick succession, they both triple-bogeyed the par-4 13th hole.

Their balls went from one side of the green to the other, ending any chance they had of playing in the U.S. Open. Finau faltered on the twelfth hole as well.

After fifteen holes, Bryson DeChambeau was still ahead by four shots. Nevertheless, he double-bogeyed the challenging par-4 16th to increase his lead to two shots. DeChambeau answered with a tap-in par on the 18th and a critical birdie on the par-3 17th, earning him the only 54-hole lead and a three-shot advantage.

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

