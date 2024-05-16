Connect with us

Watch Imran khan Live from the Supreme Court of Pakistan

2 hours ago

Watch Imran khan Live from the Supreme Court of Pakistan

(CTN News) – On Wednesday, it was revealed that Imran Khan had been granted release in a land corruption case, but will remain in prison on other counts. Khan will be live across all of his social media platforms today.

The 71-year-old former cricket star, who has been in jail since August of last year, has been convicted in four cases, with two of the sentences suspended.
Details of the convictions and other noteworthy cases are as follows:

Imran Khan Legal Updates: Release Granted in Land Corruption Case

Khan is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for making public a classified cable sent to Islamabad by Pakistan’s ambassador in Washington in 2022, also known as the cipher case. The Islamabad High Court is hearing an appeal seeking to postpone the punishment.

After visiting Moscow shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine, Imran Khan claimed the cable was proof of a plan by the Pakistani military and the US administration to destabilize his government in 2022. Both Washington and Pakistan’s military refute the accusation.

Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Khan (also known as Bushra Bibi), are serving seven-year jail terms following a trial court ruling that their 2018 marriage violated the law. The sessions court is hearing an appeal in this case.

Following Bibi’s divorce from her former spouse, they were accused of failing to complete the Islamic waiting period known as “Iddat”. In a private ceremony in January 2018, they signed their marriage contract, or “Nikkah”.

Khan received two prison sentences, one of 14 years and the second of three years, for illegally collecting and selling governmental goods. High courts have suspended both of his convictions pending appeals.

Imran Khan and his wife are accused of selling presents worth more than 140 million rupees ($501,000) in state possession, which he acquired during his 2018-2022 premiership.

The gifts included diamond jewelry and seven watches, six of which were Rolexes. The most expensive was 85 million rupees ($304,000).

Imran Khan is on trial for anti-terrorism accusations related to violence against military and state installations after his brief arrest in May last year.
Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

