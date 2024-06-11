Connect with us

Entertainment

'Practical Magic 2': Sandra Bullock And Nicole Kidman In Talks
Advertisement

Entertainment

Thailand's Tourism Authority Touts "Ghost Tourism" for International Visitors

Entertainment

Star Wars: The Acolyte Episodes 1 And 2 Are Reviewed Here

Entertainment

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Celebrate Jack Antonoff's 40th

Entertainment

Rajkumar Rao's Mr & Mrs Mahi Breaks Advance Ticket Sales Records: A Milestone for Hindi Cinema

Entertainment

Walt Disney Animation Studios Releases Trailer for "Moana 2"

Entertainment

Step into the Action of 'Bastar: The Naxal Story” with HD Movies on ZEE5

Entertainment

'When It Calls The Heart' Star Mamie Laverock On Life Support After Falling In 5 Stories

Gaming Entertainment

Mythic+ Carry Services in World of Warcraft

Entertainment

MoviesMing 2024: Watch Latest Hollywood Hindi Dubbed Movies

Entertainment

The Rapper Nicki Minaj Films Her Own Arrest In Amsterdam

Entertainment

The Beetlejuice Sequel Trailer Features Michael Keaton's Spooky Return

Entertainment

First Teaser For 'Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6' Released By Activision

Entertainment

'The Voice' Finale: Lainey Wilson Inducted Into The Grand Ole Opry

Entertainment

Kelly Rowland Flings Her Arms In The Air As She Walks The Red Carpet

Entertainment

Hellblade 2 Shouldn't Feel That Long For a Short Game

Entertainment

Mkvcinemas: Download the Latest Hollywood, Bollywood, and South Indian Movies

Entertainment

"SNL's" Sabrina Carpenter Blows Us Away With Her 'Espresso' Performance

Entertainment

Billie Eilish's New Song 'Skinny' Addresses Body Shamers

Entertainment

Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 Marks His Return To The Big Screen

Entertainment

‘Practical Magic 2’: Sandra Bullock And Nicole Kidman In Talks

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Practical Magic 2
©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

(CTN News) – Someone knocked Practical Magic 2 over the broom. A business is on its way.

The Owens women are getting back together after a twenty-six-year gap. Warner Bros., the studio behind the 1998 hit movie “Practical Magic 2,” has revealed that they are now in the midst of negotiations to bring back Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman for a sequel.

In the first theatrical version of the movie, Bullock and Kidman played the witchy Owens sisters.

They become entangled in a paranormal cover-up that forces them to reanimate Kidman’s body after Bullock accidentally administers drugs and Kidman’s nasty ex-boyfriend, played by Goran Višnjić, dies.

Crystal fans will love this Practical Magic 2 original film,

Which was directed by Griffin Dunne and adapted from Alice Hoffman’s 1995 novel of the same name, has become a beloved and terrifying seasonal favorite. Hoffman was the author of the book.

The next picture, which will be written by Akiva Goldsman, is rumored to involve Katherine Bullock, Nicole Kidman, and Denise Di Novi. In addition, Goldsman will write the movie’s screenplay.

When an announcement was made on TikTok around midnight on Sunday, fans started talking about what would happen to “Practical Magic 2″. It was an allusion to the scene in the first movie where they had “midnight margaritas.”

The notification said that Max users could stream the movie and that it was now accessible on digital platforms. Following the release of this information, people got excited about what the movie would offer. However, the most significant revelation was made on Monday morning.

“Practical Magic 2” was, in fact, still in development stage.

In 2019, HBO Max considered creating a spinoff series called “Rules of Magic.” Hoffman’s prequel novel, which would serve as the basis for the series, would be the basis for this one. The fandom is still continuing strong even after the show vanished into the Hollywood haze at the end.

The women of the Owens family, a group of women gifted with the magical ability to cast spells, are the main subject of the movie. The women of the Owens family are the focus of the movie. Nevertheless, their grandmother has cast a curse upon them.

Maria Owens, pregnant and alone, cast a spell on herself when her boyfriend abandoned her, hoping to ensure she would never again feel the pain of love. She took this action to make sure she would never have to feel the suffering of love again. “As her resentment increased, the spell transformed into a curse because of her bitterness,” said Stockard Channing, a member of the cast of “Practical Magic 2.”

The results of this are inevitable for any guy with the courage to love an Owens lady. The drama features the characters of Bullock and Kidman, two sisters who are resolved to overcome that curse and protect themselves from a lifetime of hurtful gossip from the people in their neighborhood.

From Alan Silvestri’s exquisite score (which was the first gift at Warner Bros. earlier this week online) to the way Dunne physically documented the Owens doing paranormal feats, the original film is full with its own unique type of magic. And there are a ton of real witchy geniuses on the soundtrack, like Stevie Nicks, who rerecorded “Crystal” and “If You Ever Did Believe,” and Joni Mitchell, who did a rendition of “A Case of You.” The album contains both of these tracks.

This old teaser, which portrays “Practical Magic 2” as a strange romantic comedy in the sense that it’s a “we kiss men and they die” kind of movie, is well worth seeing. I appreciate your time. Furthermore, a considerable amount of needle drops in the teaser are absent from the actual movie.

SEE ALSO:

Thailand’s Tourism Authority Touts “Ghost Tourism” for International Visitors

Star Wars: The Acolyte Episodes 1 And 2 Are Reviewed Here

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Celebrate Jack Antonoff’s 40th
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Advertise here

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies