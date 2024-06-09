India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024: Who Will Win? CTN News Prediction

India vs Pakistan: Two of cricket’s fiercest rivals will meet for the first time in a T20 World Cup 2024 match in the United States.

India enters the Group A match following a comfortable victory over Ireland, while Pakistan is under pressure following a shock defeat to the co-hosts USA in their opening match.

Multiple screening events are planned across the globe, and tickets are being sold like hotcakes on Long Island. Security arrangements have been enhanced to an unprecedented level for a sports event.

Here is everything you need to know about cricket’s marquee event:

Who will Win?

As a result of their dominant head-to-head record, India is considered the favorite to win this match.

While India has achieved a significant record in all ICC events, Pakistan has consistently struggled. Pakistan is an unpredictable team; they do not have a match-winning player, although they depend on other players every time in ICC events to qualify for the semis. The Indian team is not like the Pakistani team. Team spirit was evident in their play and their commitment to the fields.

Why Pakistan Can’t Win Against India Today

The Pakistani team cannot win against India today in New York, as they lost to the underdog team USA. The USA has never played an ICC match, even a T20. There are part-time players on the USA team. Now that Pakistan has lost its confidence and team spirit, it has only a 10% chance of winning a match against India.

When is India vs Pakistan?

There will be a match on Sunday, June 9. The match will start at 10:30 a.m. local time (14:30 GMT), and for viewers in India and Pakistan, it will begin at 8 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively.

Where is India vs Pakistan?

The match will be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 34,000, in Long Island, New York.

India vs Pakistan: CTN News Prediction

The India-Pakistan match is expected to be played on a new surface. It is scheduled to begin at 7:30 Pakistan time, and I am confident that India will win easily. Whether Pakistan bowls first or India bowls first, India will defeat Pakistan with ease.

Who will be the Man of the Match today in India vs Pakistan match?

There is no doubt that Virat Kohli will be the Man of the Match in today’s India vs Pakistan match. Viral Kohli will score 60+ against the Pakistani team, as he has a strong record against the Pakistani team. Mohammed Siraj will take three wickets. Kuldeep Yadav will take two wickets.

How to watch and follow India vs Pakistan?

From 09:00 GMT, Al Jazeera will provide live text and photographic coverage of the match.

PTV and Ten Sports have the right to broadcast the match in Pakistan, while Disney Star broadcasts the match in India.

Final Words

The Indians are the favorites despite the high stakes and intense rivalry. If Pakistan defeats India today, I will be forced to eat my words like David Frith, a senior English journalist.

Stay tuned to our CTN News Channel on Facebook and visit Chiangraitimes.com for the latest World Cup predictions.