Southwest Airlines Boeing Jets Dutch Roll Is Under Investigation By The FAA

(CTN News) – On May 25, a Boeing 737 Max aircraft operated by Southwest Airlines encountered a motion known as “Dutch roll” when it was traveling from Phoenix to Oakland, California.

It was determined that the aircraft had suffered “substantial” damage as a consequence of this motion. Because of this, the Federal Aviation Administration has begun an inquiry into the collision. Due to the current situation, this is what has happened.

For example, according to the literature that can be found on the website of Boeing, a Dutch roll occurs when the nose of the aircraft “may go left to right as the airplane simultaneously banks side to side.” This implies that the nose of the aircraft is moving in a reverse direction. A good illustration of it is this. It is likely that the motion was caused by “wind or pilot input.”

Southwest Airlines could be behind the motion we saw.

On Friday, it was revealed that the National Transportation Safety Board is planning to initiate an investigation into the situation as well.

A preliminary incident report submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stated that Southwest Airlines aircraft “experienced a Dutch roll, regained control, and post flight inspection revealed damage to the standby PCU [power control unit].” A report containing this information has been prepared.

As of the time of the incident, the Boeing aircraft was transporting a total of 175 passengers in addition to six crew members at the time when the incident happened.

As reported by The Associated Press, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is allegedly beginning an investigation into the incident. The NTSB revealed this information to the public.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Southwest Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment that was submitted by FOX Business on Friday. The inquiry was about Southwest Airlines.

According to Boeing’s web marketing materials, “Ice skaters propel themselves across the ice using the outer edge of their skates, rocking side to side, and moving left, right, and back again.”

” Planes are capable of making similar lateral and directional movements in flight, such as rolling and yawing, as if they were Dutch ice skaters rhythmically swaying down one of Amsterdam’s frozen canals.”

Southwest Airlines cites the results of the scientific investigation.

“In the same way that skaters avoid swaying too far and losing their balance, airplanes are designed to maintain their rolling and yaw within regulatory guidelines to ensure safety – and potentially reduce the risk of airsickness,” Boeing stated in a separate statement today.

In addition to Southwest Airlines’ problem, Boeing is conducting an investigation to determine whether or not some fasteners on its 787 Dreamliner planes that have not yet been delivered were incorrectly installed. Investigations are currently underway in this regard. On Friday, the aircraft manufacturer notified FOX Business that the investigation has begun.

According to Boeing’s representative, “Our 787 team is inspecting fasteners in the side body area of some undelivered 787 Dreamliners to confirm that they meet our engineering specifications.”

“The fleet in service can continue to operate safely,” the official said, stating that the defect was discovered during routine quality control checks.

Additionally, the official stated that the fleet was operating in a safe manner. In addition, the spokesperson pointed out that the fleet is currently in operation.

To ensure that all of the airplanes will be delivered, the time that is required to ensure that all of the airplanes are in compliance with our delivery standards is presently being spent. Due to our good working relationship with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), both our clients and the FAA receive regular updates from us.

