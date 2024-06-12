GM Reduces EV Forecasts For 2024 Due To Slow Sales

(CTN News) – General Motors (GM) is reducing its anticipated sales and production of all-electric vehicles this year. This decision was made as a result of the fact that the proliferation of electric vehicles in the United States is progressing at a slower pace than had been anticipated.

General Motors’ Chief Financial Officer, Paul Jacobson (GM),

According to the company, the production of its all-electric vehicles will fall between 200,000 and 250,000 units this year. The company anticipates that this quantity will be manufactured.

This is a decrease from the 200,000 to 300,000 units that were previously proposed during the discussion. The company’s most recent statements suggest that it will increase production to meet the demand, which is expanding at a slower pace than anticipated. This is in response to reports that the corporation has issued.

During an investor event organized by GM Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, Jacobson made the following statement: “So at the lower end of that, and I think it reflects the momentum that we have in the business.”

General Motors anticipates electric vehicles will account for 8% of industry sales in the United States this year.

This figure is lower than the predictions of a significant number of other auto analysts, who predict that electric vehicles will constitute approximately 10% of the industry’s sales in 2024.

General Motors (GM) anticipates that its electric vehicles will become profitable on a production basis, which is occasionally referred to as a contribution margin basis, once they have produced 200,000 units. It is still widely believed that this significant accomplishment will be achieved by the end of the fourth quarter of this year, according to him.

The carmaker, which does not disclose publicly available data on monthly sales, is alleged to have sold over 9,500 electric vehicles in the North American market during May, according to Jacobson.

Throughout the first quarter of the year, General Motors (GM) consistently experienced exceptionally low sales of its all-electric vehicles. The automobile manufacturer’s total sales during this period were estimated to be 16,425 electric vehicle sales, which represents 2.8% of the total.

At present, the Detroit-based automobile manufacturer is in the process of introducing its most recent electric vehicles.

One of these vehicles is the Chevrolet Equinox EV, a new entry-level electric vehicle that the company has introduced to the market. Before electric vehicle (EV) incentives, such as a tax credit of up to $7,500, are considered, the vehicle will have a starting price of approximately $35,000.

Chevrolet Blazer EV sales have resumed at General Motors (GM),

The software issues had led to the suspension of the program, which had previously been running. It was subsequently decided to suspend the production of this particular vehicle as a consequence.

General Motors‘ (GM) electric vehicles (EVs) are dependent upon the availability of both new electric vehicles, which are constructed on the same “Ultium” electric vehicle platform and technology.

Furthermore, Jacobson asserted that the organization anticipates that its earnings for the second quarter will surpass those of the initial three months of the year. This was conveyed in addition to the comment that was made regarding electric vehicles.

Additionally, he disclosed that the automotive manufacturer will allocate 850 million dollars to its problematic cruise autonomous vehicle sector this month in order to alleviate operational expenses. In addition, he declared that the manufacturer will.

The remarks made by Jacobson were in response to the company’s announcement on Tuesday morning, which indicated that the board of GM directors had approved a new stock repurchase authorization of $6 billion. Furthermore, the authorization is primarily sustained by the sales of the company’s standard series of gasoline-powered vehicles.

The additional buyback authorization has been implemented as a consequence of the expected completion of an accelerated share repurchase program with a total value of ten billion dollars by the end of June, which was announced in November 2023.

Our primary focus is on the profitability of our internal combustion engine business, and we are also striving to enhance the profitability of our electric vehicle business while ensuring that our capital is utilized efficiently. Jacobson stated in a press release, “This allows us to continue GM distributing cash to our shareholders.” “This is a benefit to shareholders.”

