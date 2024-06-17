Connect with us

Teachers Given Legal Authority to Confiscate e-Cigarettes
Teachers Given Legal Authority to Confiscate e-Cigarettes

Teachers Given Legal Authority to Confiscate e-Cigarettes
e-Cigarette Suppression in Schools: File Image

Thailand’s Education Ministry has partnered with the Commerce Ministry to provide teachers across the country the complete legal authority to confiscate e-cigarettes and vapors in classrooms.

Thee Pawangkanan, deputy secretary-general of the Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec), expressed concern about the current e-cigarette, baraku, and e-baraku issue among children and teenagers, noting that kids continue to bring these things to school.

He stated that smoking e-cigarettes is damaging to their health, intellectual, and emotional development.

He stated that, despite working closely with police on prevention and surveillance, such as raiding e-cigarette outlets near schools, Obec is still unable to properly address the issue.

This is because teachers do not have the authority to seize e-cigarettes from children or parents who attend schools with them. They need to seek police assistance with the seizures.

So, the Education Ministry and the Commerce Ministry have now authorized teachers, education staff, and school directors across the country to seize e-cigarettes and barakus found in schools, which contravene Section 17 of the Export and Import of Goods Act (1979).

e-Cigarettes in Schools

This is a proactive e-cigarette suppression action in schools, according to Mr Thee, and it will not add to the workload of teachers, who are already responsible for taking care of and protecting their kids.

The measure followed Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt’s recent directive to declare Bangkok Metropolitan Administration-run schools e-cigarette-free.

He gave schools complete permission to search students’ baggage and seize e-cigarettes, as well as to have professionals educate them on the health concerns associated with vaping goods.

Thailand’s tight laws and regulations have made vaping a tricky subject. Despite the growing global trend of smoking e-cigarettes, Thailand has taken a hard line against them.

The government prohibits the importation, sale, and possession of vaping devices and e-liquids, and the consequences are harsh. Tourists are frequently unaware of these regulations, and if discovered, they face significant penalties or perhaps jail time.

This stringent approach tries to preserve public health, yet it confuses both visitors and locals. Health professionals argue that vaping can lead to nicotine addiction and serve as a gateway to traditional cigarette smoking.

Critics, however, argue that these regulations are overly punitive and do not align with other countries’ more flexible approaches. To avoid legal issues, travelers must be aware of these regulations.

So, if you’re planning a trip to Thailand, leave your vapes at home.
Avatar of CTN News

The CTNNews editorial team comprises seasoned journalists and writers dedicated to delivering accurate, timely news coverage. They possess a deep understanding of current events, ensuring insightful analysis. With their expertise, the team crafts compelling stories that resonate with readers, keeping them informed on global happenings.

