Connect with us

Politics

Donald Trump Becomes First Former US President Convicted on All Charges in Hush Money Case
Advertisement

Politics

Donald Trump Guilty on all Counts in Historic Criminal Trial

Politics

Biden Promises Progressive Supreme Court Appointments If Reelected

Politics

Thailand's Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra Charged with Lese-Majeste

Politics

Judge Rejects Gag Order on Donald Trump in Classified Documents Case

Politics

Judge Allows Trump Co-Defendant to Seek 2020 Ballots in Georgia Case

Politics Crime

Opposition MP in Thailand Gets 2-Year Prison Sentence for Defaming Monarchy

Politics

Biden Skips Ukraine Peace Talks for Hollywood Red Carpet Fundraiser

Politics

Thailand's Government Vows to Outlaw Military Coups

News Politics

News of 28-Year-Old Activists Death in Thailand Goes Global

Politics

India's Modi Accused of Brazen Election Violations Over Hate Speech

Politics

Judge Fines Donald Trump $9,000 for Gag Order Violations in Hush Money Trial

Politics

US Allies Already Preparing for Trump 2.0 as 2024 Election Nears

Politics

Donald Trump's Criminal Trial Continues with Focus on "Catch and Kill Scheme"

Politics

Former President Trump Will Avoid Trial on 2020 Election Charges

Politics

Thailand's Lawmakers to Reform the Military-Appointed Senate

Politics Business

US Congress Passes TikTok Ban Legislation, Bill Heads to Senate

Crime Politics

Thai Deputy Police Chief Released on Bailed Over Online Gambling Charges

Crime News Politics Regional News

Thailand's National Police Chief Accused of Money Laundering

Politics

Donald Trump's Legal Team Pushes Appeals in Georgia and New York Cases Ahead of Easter Weekend

Politics

Donald Trump Becomes First Former US President Convicted on All Charges in Hush Money Case

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

3 seconds ago

on

(CTN News) – Donald Trump became the first former US president to be convicted of a felony as a New York jury found him guilty of all charges in his hush-money case, just months before an election that might see him return to the White House.

The jury found him guilty of all 34 counts of manipulating business records to conceal a payment intended to hush porn star Stormy Daniels. He could face up to four years in prison for each offense, but is more likely to receive probation.

The 77-year-old Republican, who was released without bail, is now a felon, a historic and surprising first in a country where presidents are sometimes referred to as the most powerful men on the planet.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, is free to continue his campaign to defeat President Joe Biden in November, even if he ends up in prison. And he immediately expressed disobedience.

Donald Trump Guilty on all Counts in Historic Criminal Trial 2 1

Election conspiracy

Donald Trump told reporters, “I’m a very innocent man,” adding that the “real verdict” would come from the electorate. He described the trial as “rigged” and a “disgrace.”

Biden’s campaign stated that the trial demonstrated that “no one is above the law.” It further stated that “the threat Trump poses to our democracy has never been greater.”

Judge Juan Merchan scheduled the sentencing for July 11, four days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where Trump is expected to win the party’s formal nomination.

The 12-member jury debated for more than 11 hours over two days before the foreman announced the unanimous decision in minutes.

Merchan congratulated the jurors for completing a “difficult and stressful task.”

Their identities were kept hidden throughout the proceedings, an uncommon occurrence is more commonly seen involving the mafia or other dangerous criminals.

Donald Trump is also facing federal and state charges for plotting to overthrow Biden’s 2020 election victory and keeping secret papers after leaving the White House.

However, such trials, involving far more serious alleged offenses, are unlikely to begin before the presidential election.

Judge Allows Trump Co Defendant to Seek 2020 Ballots in Georgia Case 1

Campaigning from courthouse

Trump was found guilty of falsifying business documents to reimburse his lawyer, Michael Cohen, for a $130,000 payment to Daniels on the eve of the 2016 election, when her claim to have had sex with him could have jeopardized his campaign against Hillary Clinton.

The trial featured long testimony from the adult performer, Stephanie Clifford, who described in explicit detail what she claims was a 2006 sexual encounter with the married Trump.

Prosecutors effectively built a case that the hush money and illegal concealment of the payment were part of a larger crime to keep voters from learning about Donald Trump’s actions.

Cohen, the main witness, a corrupted former aide who had turned on his old boss, described the verdict as “an important day for accountability and the rule of law.”

Trump denied having sexual contact with Stormy Daniels but did not testify in his defense. His lawyers claimed that any payments made to the entertainer were perfectly legal.

The trial has slowed Donald Trump’s campaign to replace Biden.

However, he capitalized on the media’s attention throughout.

Shortly after the decision was issued, Donald Trump’s campaign released a fundraising plea headed “I am a political prisoner!” He also said he’d make a public speech to journalists early Friday.

Keith Gaddie, a political analyst and professor at Texas Christian University, said the political fallout from the tragic events has yet to be determined.

“It probably doesn’t change many votes, but in some states with certain swing votes, it could matter on the margins. So, in especially close races, it can shift things from one direction to the other,” he explained.

Because he is a first-time felon, a Republican, who built his name as a bold real estate billionaire before a spectacular rise to the nation’s highest office in the 2016 election, will almost certainly get probation.

An appeal is almost certain, but it could take several months to complete.

Because the state of New York filed the lawsuit rather than the federal government, he won’t be able to pardon himself if he wins the presidency. Only the governor can clear his name.

SEE ALSO: Donald Trump Guilty on all Counts in Historic Criminal Trial
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Advertise here

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies