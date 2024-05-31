Donald Trump Becomes First Former US President Convicted on All Charges in Hush Money Case

(CTN News) – Donald Trump became the first former US president to be convicted of a felony as a New York jury found him guilty of all charges in his hush-money case, just months before an election that might see him return to the White House.

The jury found him guilty of all 34 counts of manipulating business records to conceal a payment intended to hush porn star Stormy Daniels. He could face up to four years in prison for each offense, but is more likely to receive probation.

The 77-year-old Republican, who was released without bail, is now a felon, a historic and surprising first in a country where presidents are sometimes referred to as the most powerful men on the planet.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, is free to continue his campaign to defeat President Joe Biden in November, even if he ends up in prison. And he immediately expressed disobedience.

Election conspiracy

Donald Trump told reporters, “I’m a very innocent man,” adding that the “real verdict” would come from the electorate. He described the trial as “rigged” and a “disgrace.”

Biden’s campaign stated that the trial demonstrated that “no one is above the law.” It further stated that “the threat Trump poses to our democracy has never been greater.”

Judge Juan Merchan scheduled the sentencing for July 11, four days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where Trump is expected to win the party’s formal nomination.

The 12-member jury debated for more than 11 hours over two days before the foreman announced the unanimous decision in minutes.

Merchan congratulated the jurors for completing a “difficult and stressful task.”

Their identities were kept hidden throughout the proceedings, an uncommon occurrence is more commonly seen involving the mafia or other dangerous criminals.

Donald Trump is also facing federal and state charges for plotting to overthrow Biden’s 2020 election victory and keeping secret papers after leaving the White House.

However, such trials, involving far more serious alleged offenses, are unlikely to begin before the presidential election.

Campaigning from courthouse

Trump was found guilty of falsifying business documents to reimburse his lawyer, Michael Cohen, for a $130,000 payment to Daniels on the eve of the 2016 election, when her claim to have had sex with him could have jeopardized his campaign against Hillary Clinton.

The trial featured long testimony from the adult performer, Stephanie Clifford, who described in explicit detail what she claims was a 2006 sexual encounter with the married Trump.

Prosecutors effectively built a case that the hush money and illegal concealment of the payment were part of a larger crime to keep voters from learning about Donald Trump’s actions.

Cohen, the main witness, a corrupted former aide who had turned on his old boss, described the verdict as “an important day for accountability and the rule of law.”

Trump denied having sexual contact with Stormy Daniels but did not testify in his defense. His lawyers claimed that any payments made to the entertainer were perfectly legal.

The trial has slowed Donald Trump’s campaign to replace Biden.

However, he capitalized on the media’s attention throughout.

Shortly after the decision was issued, Donald Trump’s campaign released a fundraising plea headed “I am a political prisoner!” He also said he’d make a public speech to journalists early Friday.

Keith Gaddie, a political analyst and professor at Texas Christian University, said the political fallout from the tragic events has yet to be determined.

“It probably doesn’t change many votes, but in some states with certain swing votes, it could matter on the margins. So, in especially close races, it can shift things from one direction to the other,” he explained.

Because he is a first-time felon, a Republican, who built his name as a bold real estate billionaire before a spectacular rise to the nation’s highest office in the 2016 election, will almost certainly get probation.

An appeal is almost certain, but it could take several months to complete.

Because the state of New York filed the lawsuit rather than the federal government, he won’t be able to pardon himself if he wins the presidency. Only the governor can clear his name.

