Police Capture Serial Rapist Posing as Motorcycle Taxi Driver

A man who preyed on inebriated women by dressing as a motorcycle taxi driver has been arrested on suspicion of raping a Chinese woman he met at a nightclub in Bangkok, Metropolitan police reported yesterday.

The 35-year-old suspect, known only as Mr. Thanapat, was taken into custody on Wednesday at 5 a.m. on Royal City Avenue in the Huai Khwang neighbourhood by motorbike, according to Pol Maj Gen Theeradet Thumsuthee, the Metropolitan Police Bureau’s investigation commander.

Officers looking via his phone discovered a video showing his most recent victim vomiting and urinating in bed while intoxicated. They discovered more tapes of child molestation and five other women with similar content.

Police find other offences

A Chinese woman complained to police at the Phaya Thai police station that she woke up next to a man in a motel while naked, and that led to the arrest. She said that there was semen in her body and that she had been raped.

The culprit, according to detectives, typically dressed like a cab rider and searched bars between 1 and 5 a.m. for inebriated victims.

The Chinese woman had requested a ride via an app, and on Monday she was waiting for one on Royal City Avenue, according to Pol Maj Gen Theeradet. The suspect approached her on his bike and pretended to be the rider she called.

According to authorities, he took her to a motel on Rang Nam Road after which he sexually assaulted her for almost two hours.

With the woman’s cooperation, Mr. Thanapat stated, he refuted all of the accusations. In addition, he claimed that the other women he had taped on his phone were prostitutes.

Pol Maj Gen According to Theeradet, authorities did not think the suspect was credible and they had proof that he regularly preyed on inebriated women at nightclubs. Other victims should also make complaints, the commander suggested.

In addition, the police discovered that the suspect had been charged with unlawful gambling in the Huai Khwang district in 2018 as well as two thefts that occurred in Phayao in 2008 and 2012.

Rape in Thailand

In Thailand, rape is a grave problem that frequently receives insufficient attention. A lot of victims choose not to report the crimes for fear of shame or punishment. Low conviction rates in rape cases are a result of law enforcement’s perceived lack of seriousness in the cases.

Survivors may feel helpless and abandoned by the cumbersome and ineffective justice system. There are little public awareness initiatives and less sex education programmes in schools.

This creates a culture in which many people lack understanding of consent and rape myths endure.

A major contributing factor to the issue is the dearth of victim support programmes, which deprives many of the tools necessary for recovery. To make the world a safer place for all people, society must confront these problems head-on.