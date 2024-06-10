Connect with us

France's Macron Calls Snap Election After Huge Losses in EU Elections

France Macron Ukraine

France’s President Emmanuel Macron dissolved the National Assembly and called for a snap general election on Sunday, following the release of polls projecting a terrible result by his Renaissance party in the EU parliament election.

Macron’s supporters are expected to be thoroughly defeated by the right-wing National Rally (RN) party, led by Marine Le Pen.

According to exit polls and early estimations, Jordan Bardella’s National Rally in France received almost one-third of the vote, while Macron’s alliance received approximately 15%.

Explaining his decision, the president stated that he could not operate as if “nothing happened,” conceding that the expected election outcome did not auger well for his administration. Macron also warned against the apparent rise of nationalist movements, seeing it as a threat to both France and the European Union as a whole.

“This is a serious, difficult decision, but above all it is an act of trust,” Macron said, adding that he believes in “the French people to make the best choice for themselves and for future generations.”

“By giving us more than 30% of their votes, the French have delivered their verdict and marked our country’s determination to change the course of the EU,” Bardella said in a victory speech from his campaign headquarters, describing the anticipated result as “only the beginning.”

France’s Le Pen Hails Decision

Marine Le Pen, the long-time leader of the National Rally party and the current head of its section in parliament, hailed Macron’s decision to hold a quick election. She also stated her willingness to become France’s Prime Minister if the party wins the upcoming national elections.

Raphael Glucksmann, the frontrunner for the France socialist alliance, which is expected to finish third in the EU polls, blasted Macron’s decision.

Meanwhile, Right-wing parties are resurging across Europe, shaking up political landscapes in Italy, France, and Germany. They ride waves of anger over topics like as immigration, economic injustice, and national identity.

In Italy, Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party has gained popularity, seizing on dissatisfaction with the current government. Marine Le Pen’s National Rally in France continues to gain support by emphasizing tight immigration policies and national sovereignty.

In Germany, the Alternative for Germany (AFD) party has gained popularity, particularly in districts where economic suffering is more severe.

These parties have successfully tapped into voters’ strong discontent with traditional political establishments. They employ direct, often confrontational rhetoric to engage with their supporters, promising to fix issues that mainstream parties have either ignored or mishandled.

While detractors warn of the dangers of radical right-wing ideas, supporters claim that these parties provide genuine solutions to long-standing issues. This shift echoes a broader trend in Europe, where many people are looking to the right for change.
