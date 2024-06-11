Thailand’s New 5 Year Digital Nomad Visa a Game Changer for Remote Workers

Thailand’s new digital nomad visa is a game-changer for remote workers looking to live and work abroad. Launched to attract tech-savvy professionals, this visa allows you to stay in Thailand for up to 5 years.

The ‘Destination Thailand Visa’ (DTV) became available on June 1 and allows remote workers to stay in the country for up to five years. It follows similar initiatives in Malaysia and Indonesia, which are among the vacation destinations reconsidering their appeal in an age of hybrid employment practices.

Previously, digital nomads could only stay in Thailand on tourist visas for up to 60 days, so this represents a significant increase. The sole option was the infamously difficult Long Term Residence Visa, which came with very stringent financial conditions.

The new visa is part of an effort to increase tourist numbers and revitalize the Thai economy, and it is one of the most generous offers for digital nomads anywhere.

Want to combine paradise with productivity? Here’s what you should know about Thailand’s new digital nomad visa.

Who may apply for Thailand’s digital nomad visa?

Applicants must be self-employed digital nomads or work for a company outside of Thailand and be at least 20 years of age. The DTV is unique in that it welcomes not only independent or remote professionals, but also everyone interested in cultural events in Thailand. What may it look like? Anything from cooking classes to practicing Muay Thai (traditional Thai boxing).

How long does the visa last?

You can stay in Thailand for up to five years, but you must leave and reenter every 180 days, paying an additional $270 (£212.20) each time.

What is the minimal income need for a digital nomad visa in Thailand?

The new visa does not stipulate a minimum income. Previously, remote workers who wished to stay in Thailand for an extended period of time had to earn at least $80,000 (£62,850) per year. The new initiative would grant visas to people who can demonstrate savings of 500,000 Thai baht ($13,600, £10,684).

What about the other requirements?

Applicants cannot work for a Thai-based company and must pay a 10,000 Thai baht application fee, which is approximately $270 (£212.20).

How to apply to become a digital nomad in Thailand.

Depending on your passport and region, you may be able to apply using the official e-visa website. Countries eligible for online applications include the United Kingdom, the United States, Brazil, Australia, and the majority of European states. Those who are not eligible must apply through their nearest Thai embassy. You can check your country’s status and other information on the Thai e-visa website.

Digital nomad visas on Time Out:

Here is a list of all the nations currently granting digital nomad visas, as well as a detailed assessment of the simplest (and most difficult) digital nomad visas to obtain in Europe.

Want to know what it’s really like to be a digital nomad? We chatted with others who had made the transition.

Source: Timeout.com